Mizzou OL Predicted to be 1st-Round Selection in 2026 NFL Draft
A homecoming to be in store for Cayden Greeen in the NFL, according to predictions from CBSSports.
In a early 2026 NFL mock draft, NFL draft analyst Josh Edwards projected the Kansas City Chiefs to select the Missouri offensive lineman with the 31st overall pick next April. Green, a four-star prospect out of high school, is a native of Kansas City suburb Lee's Summit, Missouri.
"Green, a one-time Oklahoma transfer, has prototypical size and power for an offensive guard," Edwards writes. "The Chiefs identify their replacement for Joe Thuney a year after making the move."
Green started the 2024 season at left guard for Missouri after transferring over from Oklahoma, where he spent his freshman year. He went to the same high school, Lee's Summit North, as Armand Membou, who the New York Jets selected with the seventh-overall pick in this year's NFL draft.
If Green does declare for the NFL draft next season after his junior year and is selected by a team, it will mark the first time in the NFL's seven-round format where a Missouri offensive lineman is drafted for three-straight seasons. Before Membou in 2025, offensive tackle Javon Foster was selected in the fourth round in 2024.
If Green is selected in Round 1, it would also mark the third-straight season where a Missouri player is selected in the first round, a streak that hasn't been created since 2009-2011.
Green is one of just two returning starters on the Missouri offensive line. The Missouri coaching staff is looking for him to make growtth as a player and leader in 2025.
"I think it's his opportunity for him to lead," Drinkwitz said in a press conference in March. "Last year was kinda somebody else's turn because he was new. He"s not new anymore. He is a leader. He is an excellent player."
With a year under his belt in Missouri, Green is embracing his role as a anchor on the offense.
“I think my biggest point of emphasis is just getting the guys trying to introduce them to what we do around here, trying to introduce them to the playbook, trying to help them understand things,” Green said in a press conference in March.