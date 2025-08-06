Mizzou Places 1 Player on Sporting News Preseason All-America Team
Missouri Tigers left guard Cayden Green has earned some more preseason All-American recognition, being named to the second-team of the Sporting News' list on Wednesday morning.
Taking up the left guard spot on the first-team ahead of Green is Olaivavega Ioane of Penn State.
Green has been named a first or second-team All-American by multiple other outlets this season. He was also named to the All-SEC first-team.
"Cayden's one of the hardest workers I've been around," right guard Dominick Giudice said Tuesday. "The offensive line, we're all grinders. Everyone here is hungry. ... [Green] holds people accountable, is a great leader and does everything he can to put the best product out there."
Green transferred to Missouri from Oklahoma ahead of the 2023 season. He started every game at left guard for the Tigers last year, and is now set to be just one of two returning starters along the Missouri offensive line.
In addition to Green, nine players Missouri is set to face off against in 2025 were named to the Preseason All-American teams by the Sporting News. Below is the full lists for both the first and second teams.
Sporting News Preseason All-American First Team
QB: Arch Manning, Texas
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville
WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR: Ryan Williams, Alabama
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
TE: Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
T: Spencer Fano, Utah
G: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
G: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M
T: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt
DL: Tim Keenan III, Alabama
DL: Peter Woods, Clemson
EDGE: T.J. Parker, Clemson
EDGE: Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt
LB: Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana
CB: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
CB: Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S: Michael Taaffe, Texas
DB: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
K: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
KR: Keelan Marion, Miami
PR: Kam Shanks, Arkansas
Sporting News Preseason All-American Second Team
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB: Makhi Hughes, Oregon
RB: Nick Singleton, Penn State
WR: Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson
WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State
TE: Tanner Koziol, Houston
T: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
G: Cayden Green, Missouri
C: Iapani Laloulu, Oregon
G: Jaeden Roberts, Alabama
T: Gennings Dunker, Iowa
AP: Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
DL: Zane Durant, Penn State
DL: Reuben Bain Jr., Miami
EDGE: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
EDGE: Colin Simmons, Texas
LB: Sonny Styles, Ohio State
LB: CJ Allen, Georgia
LB: Whit Weeks, LSU
CB: D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke
S: KJ Bolden, Georgia
S: Koi Perich, Minnesota
DB: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU
K: Peyton Woodring, Georgia
P: Palmer Williams, Baylor
KR: Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn
PR: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa