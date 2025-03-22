Mizzou Players Evaluate Their Combine, Pro Day Performances
With just over a month remaining until the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wis., 20 of the Missouri Tigers' draft-eligible players worked out Saturday in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams at the program's Pro Day.
For two of the prospects, quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., it was the second time in front of that many scouts, also participating in the NFL Combine in late February.
Wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive lineman Armand Membou also participated in the Combine, but opted out of participating in the Pro Day.
For the rest, such as defensive end Johnny Walker Jr., it was a cruical opportunity after not receiving an invite to the Combine. After not receiving the opportunity in Indianapolis, Walker put his focus on showing out at the Pro Day.
"I was kind of disappointed (not being invited to the Combine) at first, but there’s nothing I can really do about it," Walker said to reporters. "It’s just looking forward to Pro Day, that’s all that really mattered.”
Within the pre-draft process, Walker has had to overcome some obstacles that he hopes will lead to growth. He did likely boost his stock with a notable performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, recording two sacks, including a strip sack on Cook.
“There have been some ups and downs during training," Walker said. "I’ll keep that private, but I think training went [well]. I got my body right, I got my body fat really low. I got my weight up, so I’m happy about that."
Walker was "satisfied" with his Pro Day results, but does think he could've done better. Here's his unofficial measurements provided by the program.
Height: 6-2 5/8
Weight: 249
Hand: 9 7/8
Arm: 32 7/8
Wingspan: 79 4/8
Bench Press: 21
Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 10.00
40-Yard Dash: 4.79
Short Shuttle: 4.58
L Drill: 7.69
Staying on the defensive line, defensive tackle Kristian Williams also took advantage of Missouri's Pro Day. Williams did not receive an invite to the Combine nor an all-star game. He's stayed in Columbia to train since the end of his final season with the Tigers.
“Everything I need is here, so why would I leave?" Williams said. "Why would I not train with the guys that know my body much better? So it’s just a matter of sacrificing and not going anywhere, but just staying present.”
Here's the markings the program provided for Williams.
Height: 6-1 5/8
Weight: 296
Hand: 10 1/8
Arm: 32
Wingspan: 78 4/8
Bench Press: 31
Vertical Jump: 27.5
Broad Jump: 9.01
40-Yard Dash: 5.07
Short Shuttle: 4.75
L Drill: 7.44
“I feel like I did alright, I could have been better," Williams said of his Pro Day. "A lot of small, minute things like a little slip or just tap the line instead of pressing my hand into it.”
On the offensive side of things, the duo of Cook and Wease thrived in what will likely be their last time throwing and catching together.
Wease caught all 17 of his passes, according to himself. This was the first time in the pre-draft process that Wease was able to show off his pass-catching abilities in front of all 32 teams. He's been dealing with a hand injury that he suffered in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. At the Combine, he participated in agility drills, but didn't do any receiver-specific drills.
Wease said at the Combine that he wanted to show off his route running ability, which he feels he especially excelled at in the Pro Day. Though, he does wish he put up a quicker time on the L Drill in Columbia. Here's the full results for the wide receiver.
Height: 6-2 4/8
Weight: 204
Hand: 9 2/8
Arm: 32 6/8
Wingspan: 77 5/8
Short Shuttle: 4.30
L Drill: 7.15
Cook put together an impressive showing Friday, completing almost all of his passes. He stacked this performance on top of participating in the Hula Bowl, the Shrine Bowl and the Combine.
“It went smooth, I thought it went to plan," Cook said of his Pro Day. "Not a lot of balls on the ground, clean, kind of spun it pretty good.”
Cook said he'll be spending most of his remaining time ahead of the draft in Columbia.
“I’ll be training here and really just refining, continuing to improve as a passer, honing down my mechanics and just making sure my body’s ready to go.”
Cook ran an impressive 4.59 40-yard dash at the Combine, and was satisfied with that, not running again Friday morning. Here's his full results from the Pro Day.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 214
Hand: 9 3/8
Arm: 32 2/8
Wingspan: 78
Membou didn't participate in Pro Day activities, for good reason considering the impressive Combine he put together. His marks in the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and vertical jump were all amongst the top five for all offensive lineman at the Combine.
"I think had a good Combine, but I was shooting for a little better," Membou said. "I wanted to run a 4.8 (40-yard dash), and then If I cut off an inch more on the vertical (jump)."
Membou will likely be the first name called out of all Missouri's prospects in the NFL draft, which is set to begin on Thursday, April 26.