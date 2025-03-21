Mizzou Prospects Found Comfort in Competing in Pro Day at Home
COLUMBIA, Mo. — If you ask any of the Missouri Tigers prospects who participated in their Pro Day event on Friday morning, they'd all agree that there was a sense of comfort in doing it at home.
Those who were at the NFL combine in Indianapolis a while back would also agree, especially while being surrounded by their teammates, coaches and potentially friends and family. That provided a sense of comfort for many of the participants and also eased some nerves.
"Mizzou is home (and) when I came back, it felt like I was home again," Walker said. "With their coaching, I felt more confident.”
Walker performed well at his home, measuring in at 6-foot-2, 249-pounds and recording a 4.79 40-yard dash. This was his first opportunity to show NFL scouts what he could do outside of gameplay and for the most part, it went well.
He competed in positional drills alongside defensive tackle Kristian Williams and linebacker Corey Flagg during his pro day, all of which are on the outside looking in when it comes to getting drafted. Regardless, Walker got to show off for NFL front offices with his teammates by his side.
“These are my brothers,” Walker said. “They give me confidence, I give them confidence. That’s how we rock.”
The duo of Theo Wease Jr. and Brady Cook might have completed its last pitch and catch during the Pro Day, a connection that was nothing but pure excitement throughout last season. The duo executed during throwing and catching drills perfectly, with Wease going 17-for-17 on passes from Cook.
“I’m glad me and Brady went out on a good note. Can't ask for another way just me and back in Mizzou, getting out of love for my teammates my coaches,” Wease said. “It was like I couldn't be nervous and I'm at home, I was comfortable.”
Quarterback Brady Cook, who only participated in positional drills at Pro Day, also was in Indianapolis for the combine. In many ways, the two are very different. That made being in Columbia to show off his skills one more time that much more important.
Naturally, the players will be more comfortable in a familiar setting while surrounded by people they're close with would make competing easier. There was also a sentimental aspect to it, with it potentially being the last time they compete with their teammates on Stephen's Indoor Field.
“It's similar to the combine,” Cook said. “You're a lot more comfortable, you're at home, and obviously, last opportunity to really throw here.”
For some of the prospects, there was no reason to think about being anywhere else. Many of the Tigers did not receive any sort of invitation to the Shrine Bowl or other pre-draft events, so staying in Columbia and working there made the most sense.
“Being able to train here. Everything I need is here,” Defensive tackle Kristian Williams said following his Pro Day performance. “I mean, why would I leave? Why wouldn’t I train with the guys that know my body as much as I do?”
With the Pro Day done and dusted, a waiting game that leads up to the NFL draft begins. There are still workouts to be done and areas to improve on for the Tigers who hope to hear their names called, but all the official events are now in the past.