Mizzou QB Beau Pribula to Miss Remainder of Regular Season, Per Report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Missouri Tigers will be without their starting quarterback Beau Pribula for the remainder of the regular season, per a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
Pribula exited No. 15 Missouri's game against No. 10 Vanderbilt in the third quarter, leaving the field on a golf cart. He hobbled onto the cart before riding a wheelchair into the tunnel. He'll undergo further testing Sunday, per Zenitz.
"Beau has no broken bones but he did have an ankle injury that had to be popped back in," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. "It could be a while."
Pribula could possibly return for the postseason if necessary, per Zenitz.
In Pribula's absence, true freshman Matt Zollers filled in at Vanderbilt for the final 26 minutes of the game. Zollers completed 9 of his 14 pass attempts for 68 yards. He led Missouri on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter to tie the game at 10 early in the fourth quarter.
Zollers had the chance to tie the game at 17 and force overtime in the final minutes, but a hail mary completion to Kevin Coleman Jr. was caught just 1 yard short of the goal-line.
Zollers was rated as a four-star prospect out of Spring-Ford High School in Pennsylvania. He quickly stood out during Missouri's offseason program.
"He's got the ability to extend plays with his feet and with his arm, and that was a really good asset that we felt like he had," Drinkwitz said after officially signing Zollers on National Signing Day. "Is an accurate thrower in football, and he's a leader."
Zollers has a similar play style to Pribula, plus impressive arm strength. He's been Missouri's backup since Week 1, when redshirt junior Sam Horn suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Pribula transferred to Missouri from Penn State ahead of the 2024 season. Entering Week 9, he completed 149 of his 213 pass attempts for 1,617 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He saw spare playing time throughout his three seasons at Penn State, being subbed in as a running specialist.
He competed with Horn for the starting quarterback job during the offseason.
The loss to Vanderbilt dropped Missouri to 6-2 on the season. With Missouri on a bye next week, the Tigers finish with a 1-2 record in the month of October. The Tigers will return to play in Week 11, hosting Texas A&M.