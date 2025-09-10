Mizzou QB Sam Horn Out for 2025-26 Season, Per Report
Missouri Tigers quarterback Sam Horn will miss the entire 2025-26 season, per Pete Thamel. Horn suffered an injury in Week 1 against Central Arkansas that ended up being a fractured tibia in his right leg. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Horn was slated to compete for the starting quarterback spot with Missouri against Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. The two were supposed to split snaps by half in Missouri's season-opener, a plan that was cut short after Horn went down on a designed run in the first quarter of the game.
"From an injury standpoint, you love the game of football and you hate it," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Sept. 3. "You absolutely hate injuries, and wish there was a way that they were not part of it, but they are."
Horn is a redshirt junior from Lawrenceville, Georgia, who's spent all four years of his college career with the Tigers. This was the second time he'd competed for the starting quarterback spot with the Tigers, the last time being in 2023 against Brady Cook.
He was drafted in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, later signing a contract with the team. Horn's been a member of Missouri's baseball team since he arrived in Columbia.
Despite being active with the Tigers' baseball team and being drafted to the Dodgers, Horn still wanted to compete with Pribula for the starting quarterback position.
"Sam has been adamant this whole time to compete and win the job in the SEC, play quarterback at the highest level," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days.
With Horn out for the season, the Tigers will rely on true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers to back up Pribula. While Pribula and Horn were preparing to compete for the starting spot, Missouri's coaching staff was training Zollers to be ready if he was needed.
“I feel a lot of confidence in Matt, especially after him being able to go in and perform the way he did, I thought he handled it pretty well," Drinkwitz said Sept. 2. "I think our staff has done a really good job of growing Matt while also letting Beau (Pribula) and Sam compete for the job. And we really didn't hinder his reps for performance while we were doing that."
Horn's injury sent a ripple through the Missouri quarterback room and the team as a whole. Though Priobula did win the starting job, there may have been chances for Horn to come in and contribute.
The Tigers play next against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday at Faurot Field.