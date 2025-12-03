Mizzou RB Brendon Haygood to Enter Transfer Portal, Per Report
Freshman running back Brendon Haygood intends to enter the transfer portal once it opens, per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. Haygood played only four snaps the entire season.
Haygood's four snaps came against Louisiana in Week 3 of the season. He took four carries for 12 yards in those snaps.
As a recruit, Haygood was No. 399 in composite rankings. He was also the No. 27 running back and, a native of Sachse, Texas, was No. 54 in his home state. Out of high school, he held offers from Texas Tech, Houston, Virginia Tech, Boise State, Kansas State and others.
For most of the recruitment cycle, Haygood was committed to Boise State. He had an explosive senior season that led to an uptick of power conference offers, eventually leading to him backing out of his Boise State commitment. Haygood was a signing day addition for the Tigers.
