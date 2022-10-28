Missouri DL Realus George Jr.: Tigers Defense 'Having Fun' Improving Every Week

Realus George Jr. discussed how the Tigers defense is having fun compared to where they were last season.

The story of the Missouri Tigers season so far has been so close, yet still so far away from taking that next step. All three of their losses in SEC play so far have come by one possession, with near upsets of Auburn, Georgia and Florida.

Leading the way for the Tigers has been their defense, which has taken a drastic step forward from where they were a season ago, when they allowed opponents to score 34 points per game on 435 yards of total offense.

Now, though, the Tigers have held all four SEC opponents they've faced under 30 points, pointing to their improvement. The difference? According to Realus George Jr., the Tigers are having fun out there on defense.

"This year I would say we're all having fun being able to improve every week," George said. "Every week is kind of like a new scheme, it's something new on defense."

"As for personally, I'm having fun being able to have a little more freedom up front in the passing and the run game. We're all having fun playing with each other, it's probably the most fun we've been having."

There is no definitive or quantitative measure for "fun" in football, but the eye test alone can show you just how far this Missouri defense has come from where they were a year ago.

Now, if the Tigers defense can maintain the level they've played at so far in conference play, then there is a good chance they can carry them to at least three more wins needed for bowl eligibility and have fun doing so.

