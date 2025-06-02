Mizzou Recruiting Reactions: Official Visits, May 30-June 1
Official visits are now underway for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, along with the coaching staff. A group of 12 players was on campus over the weekend, with the hope of gathering information to help make a decision on where they'll play college football.
No decisions about a college future have been made yet, which appears to be a gauge of how good a visit went, but they could be coming soon. Many of the names that were in Columbia over the weekend already said they would take as many visits as they could before committing, so patience will be an important virtue in many of these recruitments.
In the typical fashion of many high school recruits, those players went to social media to celebrate their visit, with photos taken by the Missouri Athletics team. Here's a glimpse into how those visits went for some of those players.
3-star linebacker JJ Bush from Theodore, Alabama
4-star wide receiver Jabari Brady from Pompano Beach, Florida
3-star Safety Jowell Combay from Marietta, Georgia
Combay is the teammate of another three-star safety target Tony Forney Jr. Both attended the visit together and could end up at the same school, depending on the circumstance.
Four-star offensive tackle Evan Goodwin from Bauxite, Arkansas
Goodwin has been a frequent visitor to the University of Missouri and has always spoken highly of Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Brandon Jones. Goodwin moved his visit up to this past weekend to get to Columbia ahead of his other visits to SMU and Mississippi State.
3-star offensive guard Noah Best from Midlothian, Texas
4-star cornerback Nick Hankins from Belleville, Illinois
Hankins currently holds a prediction to commit to Missouri, according to On3 recruiting prediction models. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers capitalize on whatever momentum they had with him that led to Hankins landing that prediction.