Mizzou Could Sign 4 Safeties in 2026 Class: The Buzz
The early signing period has arrived and the Missouri Tigers have the chance to bring in another top-25 class nationally. A part of that class is a bunch of four safeties, making for an interesting addition to the Tiger secondary for next season.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz currently has four safeties pledged to his 2026 class and it appears as if all of them will sign with the Tigers. Missouri will lose Daylen Carnell and Jalen Catalon to graduation next season, forcing them to rely on player development, the transfer portal, or potentially the impact of a freshman.
The best of the bunch is composite four-star Jayden McGregory. Ranked No. 384 in the country, McGregory recently flipped his commitment from Louisville to the Tigers. If one player might be able to contribute right away, it will be McGregory.
Tony Forney Jr. could also be an impact player. The three-star, ranked No. 899 nationally, is a versatile and dynamic 5-foot-11 defensive back. He plays with strength and speed that should make a difference for Missouri.
Three-star Brody Jones and three-star Carter Stewart are also expected to sign with the class.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- DT Tajh Overton, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Owasso, Oklahoma (Committed 10/17/2025)
- CB Ahmod Billins, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Abbeville, Alabama (Committed 10/25/2025)
- CB Jaxson Gates, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - La Verne, California (Committed 10/31/2025)
- S Jayden McGregory, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Des Moines, Iowa (Committed 11/19/2025)
Here's the buzz info for Wednesday, Dec. 3.
Tuesday Mizzou Results
Mens basketball lost 76-71 on the road against Notre dame.
Wednesday Mizzou Schedule
Nothing today.
Did you notice?
- Missouri center Connor Tollison will get the chance to prove himself to NFL scouts here:
- Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore seems to be a name being floated around for the vacancy of the Oregon Ducks' offensive coordinator position.
- Here's where things stand with the projected College Football Playoff bracket the week of conference tournaments.
Check out our social media:
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI YouTube