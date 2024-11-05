Mizzou's Quarterback Situation Still a Mystery for Oklahoma Match
The Missouri Tigers will keep the Oklahoma Sooners guessing in the week leading up to the two's Week 11 matchup.
Just as it did before facing off against Alabama, Missouri again closed off practice to the media Tuesday. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz opted not to offer any concrete updates on Cook's status, deferring to the SEC Availability Report, first published Wednesday evening.
Last week on the SEC teleconference, Drinkwitz said he "absolutely expects" Cook to return at some point for Missouri's season, but did not specify his status for the Oklahoma game.
"He's (Cook) done everything in his power to prepare himself to play (against Oklahoma)," Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Cook exited Missouri's game against Alabama in the second quarter after working his way back from an ankle injury he suffered against Auburn the week prior. He was unable to practice in the week leading up to the Alabama game.
If Cook can not go against Oklahoma, it will be Arizona State transfer Drew Pyne. Filling in for Cook at times against Auburn and Alabama, Pyne went 16-for-33 on his passes for 120 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions in the two showings.
"We put him in some bad situations," Drinkwitz said of Pyne's performance. "We got to protect better, we got to establish the run better, and we can't turn the ball over. So the quarterback is is not a position without errors, and we've all had some days with that position, but we have confidence in Drew."
Cook has been Missouri's starter for each of the past three seasons. Pyne only joined the team this spring after incumbent backup Sam Horn underwent Tommy John surgery. The weeks with Cook being limited or unavailable at practice have created more time for Pyne to grow mre of a connection with his receivers.
"It's been going good," wide when I try to make his job as easy as possible."
The first clear indication on Missouri's quarterback status will be learned Wednesday with the initial mandated Availability Report. Updates will be filed Thursday and Friday evening, followed by a final update 90 minutes ahead of kick off.