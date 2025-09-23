Mizzou's SEC Opponents Revealed Through 2029
The Missouri Tigers know their future opponents in the Southeastern Conference for the next four seasons, as announced on the SEC Network. The Tigers' three annual opponents over the next few seasons are Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
Each team in the SEC has three annual opponents that they'll play for the next four seasons. Outside of those teams, each team will play every other SEC program every other season. Home opponents for the 2026-2027 season will be a road opponent for the 2028-2029 season and the home opponents for the 2027-28 season will be on the road for 2029-2030.
The recent changes to the SEC schedule may be overwhelming for some, but Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn't think much of it. Since everyone will play everyone, it might not make much of a difference.
"You're going to play everybody in a two-year deal," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "You play three permanents, and then you play six in 2026 and then play the three permanents, and you play the other six in 2027, so I don't know that it matters."
The Tigers will play two of their three annual opponents at home in 2026, being Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Other home games for next season include Florida, Kentucky and Texas.
Missouri and Texas haven't played since 2017, far before the Longhorns joined the SEC. This matchup will likely excite both fanbases, given the time since the last time they played.
The four road games next season won't be easy by any means. Missouri will road trip to Georgia and Ole Miss, a team they haven't faced since 2019.
Regardless of who Missouri plays over the next four seasons, it's going to be a challenge. At this point, there aren't any easy games while playing in the SEC, whether it's on the road or at home.
"I think the SEC has just created a meat grinder that the teams are going to be in. It's going to be a meat grinder," Drinkwitz said. "So whether you play those three permanents, I mean, you got to play everybody in the SEC every two years. So, it is what it is."
Mizzou's 2026 Opponents
vs. Texas A&M
vs. Oklahoma
at Arkansas
vs. Florida
vs. Kentucky
vs. Texas
at Georgia
at Ole Miss
at Mississippi State
Mizzou's 2027 Opponents
at Texas A&M
at Oklahoma
vs. Arkansas
vs. Auburn
vs. Tennessee
vs. Vanderbilt
at Alabama
at LSU
at South Carolina
Mizzou's 2028 Opponents
at Texas A&M
at Oklahoma
vs. Arkansas
at Florida
at Kentucky
at Texas
vs. Georgia
vs. Ole Miss
vs. Mississippi State
Mizzou's 2029 Opponents
vs. Texas A&M
vs. Oklahoma
at Arkansas
at Auburn
at Tennessee
at Vanderbilt
vs. Alabama
vs. LSU
vs. South Carolina