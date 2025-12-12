Mizzou's 2026 Football Schedule Revealed

The Southeastern Conference officially announced schedules for 16 teams on Thursday night, including the Missouri Tigers.



The Tigers had their SEC opponents revealed earlier in the year and now have their full schedule for the upcoming season. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his roster will have their hands full in the SEC part of the schedule, with a road trip to face the Kansas Jayhawks occurring in the non-conference portion of the schedule.



This season, Missouri went 8-4, finishing off its season with a win over Arkansas. The Tigers lost to Alabama, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, with its best wins coming against Kansas, South Carolina and Auburn. A Gator Bowl matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers is next on the docket at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Drinkwitz and his team are set to face a brutal SEC slate during the 2026 season, including matchups with Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and Ole Miss. Three of those games are slated to happen at home and two on the road.



They'll open the season against an FCS team, the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Lions, followed by the Border War and then a home bout with the Troy Trojans.

In the contrary to Missouri's 2025 schedule, the Tigers will have three road games in the first seven weeks of the season. This most recent season, Missouri didn't hit the road until Week 8. Its final three road games were all in the final few weeks of the season. It'll have a very different schedule layout in 2026.



This is going to be the first year of the nine-game conference schedule in the SEC. Missouri only has three non-conference opponents moving forward.



"I think there's going to be unintended consequences with having a four and five-game rotation where you only have four conference home games and there's going to be five conference road games, which now makes scheduling even more challenging," Drinkwitz said.

Here's a look at Missouri's 2026 schedule, being updated as the night progresses.

2026 Missouri football schedule

Week 1: vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Sept. 5

Week 2: at Kansas, Sept. 12

Week 3: vs. Troy, Sept. 19

Week 4: at Mississippi State, Sept. 26

Week 5: vs. Florida, Oct. 3

Week 6: vs. Texas A&M, Oct. 10

Week 7: at Ole Miss, Oct. 17

Week 8: Bye week

Week 9: at Arkansas, Oct. 31

Week 10: vs. Texas, Nov. 7

Week 11: at Georgia, Nov. 14

Week 12: vs. Kentucky, Nov. 21

Week 13: vs. Oklahoma, Nov. 28

Week 14: Bye week

