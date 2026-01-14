Mizzou Safety Mose Phillips III to Enter Transfer Portal

Missouri safety Mose Phillips III will enter the transfer portal after one year with the Tigers, he announced in a social media post Wednesday.

Phillips appeared on 148 defensive snaps and 59 more on special teams for the Tigers, according to Pro Football Focus. He was a versatile defensive back, earning playing time as a free safety, in the box and at the STAR position.



If Phillips had stuck around, he'd likely be in line for more playing time in 2026 in a defensive backfield that is undergoing lots of turnover. Specifically, Phillips could've been a good fit at the STAR position, with three-year starter Daylan Carnell exhausting his eligibility.

Phillips transferred to Missouri after spending the first two years of his career at Virginia Tech. With the Hokies, he appeared in 25 games, including 13. starts. He recorded 92 tackles, one sack, one interception, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in that time.

Phillips is the third Missouri safety to have entered the transfer portal, joining starter Marvin Burks Jr. and reserve player Caleb Flagg. Burks transferred to Wisconsin after starting for Missouri for two seasons, while Flagg made his way to UCF. Friday will be the last day for players to enter the transfer portal.

Missouri's safety room also suffered attrition by way of exhausted eligibility, with rotational player Jalen Catalon along with Carnell both departing. Additionally, all three of Missouri's starting cornerbacks — Toriano Pride Jr., Drey Norwood and Stephen Hall — exhausted their eligibility.

This has made the defensive secondary as a whole a priority for the Tigers in the transfer portal. Missouri has acquired defensive backs Kensley Louidor-Faustin from Auburn, Jahlil Florence from Oregon, JaDon Blair and Elijah Dotson from Michigan.

Louidor-Faustin is the most similar player to Phillips, spending time at many different spots across the secondary in two years at Auburn. In 2025, he took 257 total defensive snaps, including 44 inside the box, 19 at free safety, and 188 at slot corner, according to PFF. On the season, he recorded 20 total tackles, one sack, two pass deflections and an interception.

Meanwhile, Blair is a safety that doesn't have much production, but does bring plenty of potential. The lanky, 6-foot-5, 205-pound player was a four-star prospect out of high school and appeared in one game in his true freshman season for the Fighting Irish.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

