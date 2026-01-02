Mizzou Schedules Visit With San Diego State Transfer Safety

The Missouri Tigers are going to host San Diego State safety Dalesean Staley on a visit from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, per jgpvisiuals on X. Staley is also expected to take a visit to Nebraska on Jan. 3.

Star San Diego St. DB Dalesean Staley has locked in visits to Nebraska & Mizzou, his agent tells me.



Nebraska: Jan. 3rd

Missouri: Jan. 6-7th



The 6'1" 190 lb Junior totaled 80 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Forced Fumble, 10 PBUs, & 1 INT this past season for the Aztecs.



Staley was a productive defensive back for the Aztecs for multiple seasons. This season, he posted 76 total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Last year with San Diego State, his sophomore season, Staley posted 60 total tackles.



The Independence, Missouri, native attended Blue Springs High School and started off his college career with the Northern Iowa Panthers, an FCS program in the Missouri Valley Conference. He redshirted his first season for the Panthers, appearing in only three games.



The following season, his redshirt freshman year, Staley recorded 70 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and five pass breakups. His productive redshirt freshman season was enough for him to earn Phil Steele All-Freshman honors, along with making the Missouri Valley Conference all-fifth team.



Missouri has taken many hits in its safety room due to the transfer portal and graduation. For starters, the Tigers lost Daylan Carnell and Jalen Catalon, who were both out of college eligibility. Then, Marvin Burks Jr., a starter for the Tigers this season, and CJ Bass III, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2025, announced their intentions to transfer.



As of now, the Tigers are retaining Trajen Greco, Santana Banner, Mose Phillips III and Jackson Hancock in their safety group. The Tigers also added freshmen Jayden McGregory, Brody Jones and Carter Stewart in their 2026 recruiting class. It's clear additions would be neccesary, especially after losing the veteran leadership of Carnell and Catalon and the starting experience of Burks.

The Tigers are already showing they want to be active in the transfer portal, especially in the quarterback market. Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons currently has Missouri as his favorite, per Pete Thamel, and the Tigers are reportedly showing interest in Kennesaw State's Amari Odom and Florida's DJ Lagway.



Outside of the quarterback spot, the Tigers are going to need to add multiple players in the transfer portal on both sides of the ball. The secondary is looking thin, making the visit of Staley an important one. The cornerback room is also currently depleted, but the offense is going to require more love. It currently looks like the Tigers will have to rebuild their offensive line and receiver group, despite a few returnees.

