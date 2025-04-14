Mizzou Senior EDGE Enters Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers are losing another player to the transfer portal, this time in senior defensive end Joe Moore. Moore suffered a season-ending injury and played his last game for the Tigers against Buffalo on August 7.
Moore recorded two total tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery in only two games of action this season. The year prior, he posted 13 tackles and a sack in his first year in Columbia. Moore started his football career at Arizona State, playing two years in Tempe with the Sun Devils.
Coming out of Cardinal Ritter High School in the class of 2020, Moore was a three-star recruit ranked No. 411 in the country. He was also the sixth-best player in the state at that time.
The Saint Louis native was a key contributor on the defensive line during his two seasons with the Tigers, but similar to defensive end transfer Jahkai Lang, the room was simply too deep for more playing time.
Despite technically being out of eligibility, Moore's injury that held him out for most of the season could be reason enough for him to be granted another year to play college football. He also redshirted his first season with Arizona State in 2020. Moore has not been listed on Missouri's spring roster all offseason, so the assumption was that he did not have any more years to play. That appears to not be the case.