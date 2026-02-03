Mizzou Special Teams Assistant Brock Olivo Accepts NFL Job

Brock Olivo is returning to the NFL.



The Missouri special teams assistant and former running back will join the Miami Dolphins' staff as a special teams assistant, according to a post from agent Paul Sheehy.

Olivo has been on Missouri's staff for each of the past three seasons. He has six prior years of NFL coaching experience, being on the Kansas City Chiefs' staff as the assistant special teams coordinator from 2014-16, working with coordinator Dave Toub, who was Missouri's strength and conditioning coach when Olivo played for the Tigers.

He was then the Denver Broncos' special teams coordinator for one season in 2017. He then spent 2018 and 2019 as an assistant special teams coordinator with the Chicago Bears.

With the Dolphins, Olivo will work with new head coach Jeff Hafley and recently-hired special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, a St. Joseph, Missouri native. Tabor started a three-year stint as a graduate assistant in 1997, the last season of Olivo's collegiate career with the Tigers. Tabor then was Missouri's running backs coach and special coach in 2000. The two previously worked together when Tabor was the special teams coordinator for the Bears through both years of Olivo's stint in Chicago.

This is the second change announced for Missouri's special teams staff this offseason, making a change at coordinator to John Papuchis. He'll replace Erik Link, who had been Missouri's special teams coordinator for each of the last six seasons.

