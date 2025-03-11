Mizzou Central

Mizzou Spring Practice Notebook: March 11

Notes and observations from the Missouri Tigers' seventh practice of the spring.

Joey Van Zummeren

Tues. March 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receivers huddle during a spring practice.
COLUMBIA, Mo. —  The Missouri Tigers wrapped up their seventh practice of the spring bright and early Tuesday morning.

The media was allowed to watch the first eight periods, getting a glimpse at roster standings, and possible roles for new players.

Special teams coordinator Erik Link, wide receiver/specialist Marquis Johnson and kicker Blake Craig spoke to the media afterward.

Here's notes and observations from the practice and interview sessions.

March 11

• Was interesting to see where Colorado State transfer tight end Vince Brown II would fit as the veteran on a tight end depth chart full of youth. Here's the order Missouri was running with in a blocking drill:
1st reps: Brett Norfleet, Jordon Harris
2nd reps: Jude James, Brown

• The interior defensive line also has some interesting depth chart questions to be answered. Here's the order the group went in during a tackling drill:

Sterling Webb
Marquis Gracial
Justin Bodford
Jadon Frick
Elias Williams

Mostly interesting to see the two redshirt freshmen — Frick and Bodford — that high up. Though, starter Chris McClellan factors into this equation, and I didn't see him in the session of practice open to the media.

• The Tigers have mostly utilized these three at punt returner this spring, and continued to do so Tuesday: Johnson, Blood and Coleman.

• Quarterback Sam Horn continues to look healthy and efficient after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had a nice throw on a rollout pass to wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.

• With starter Connor Tollison out, Missouri continued to roll with the same three options at center as they did last week — No. 1 Dominick Giudice, No. 2 Talan Chandler, No. 3 Tristan Wilson.

• Former Missouri safety Tre'Vez Johnson was back visiting the team today, chatting it up with Marvin Burks.

Jersey Number Updates

• Daniel Blood has seemingly switched from No. 16 to No. 10.


• Brown, just like all the other transfers, doesn't have a number on the roster, but he was wearing No. 12 on his jersey in practice. He wore No. 10 at Colorado State.

• None of the early-enrolled freshmen have numbers listed. But, wide receiver Donovan Olugbode was wearing No. 1.

Press Conferences:

