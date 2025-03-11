Mizzou Spring Practice Notebook: March 11
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers wrapped up their seventh practice of the spring bright and early Tuesday morning.
The media was allowed to watch the first eight periods, getting a glimpse at roster standings, and possible roles for new players.
Special teams coordinator Erik Link, wide receiver/specialist Marquis Johnson and kicker Blake Craig spoke to the media afterward.
Here's notes and observations from the practice and interview sessions.
March 11
• Was interesting to see where Colorado State transfer tight end Vince Brown II would fit as the veteran on a tight end depth chart full of youth. Here's the order Missouri was running with in a blocking drill:
1st reps: Brett Norfleet, Jordon Harris
2nd reps: Jude James, Brown
• The interior defensive line also has some interesting depth chart questions to be answered. Here's the order the group went in during a tackling drill:
Sterling Webb
Marquis Gracial
Justin Bodford
Jadon Frick
Elias Williams
Mostly interesting to see the two redshirt freshmen — Frick and Bodford — that high up. Though, starter Chris McClellan factors into this equation, and I didn't see him in the session of practice open to the media.
• The Tigers have mostly utilized these three at punt returner this spring, and continued to do so Tuesday: Johnson, Blood and Coleman.
• Quarterback Sam Horn continues to look healthy and efficient after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He had a nice throw on a rollout pass to wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.
• With starter Connor Tollison out, Missouri continued to roll with the same three options at center as they did last week — No. 1 Dominick Giudice, No. 2 Talan Chandler, No. 3 Tristan Wilson.
• Former Missouri safety Tre'Vez Johnson was back visiting the team today, chatting it up with Marvin Burks.
Jersey Number Updates
• Daniel Blood has seemingly switched from No. 16 to No. 10.
• Brown, just like all the other transfers, doesn't have a number on the roster, but he was wearing No. 12 on his jersey in practice. He wore No. 10 at Colorado State.
• None of the early-enrolled freshmen have numbers listed. But, wide receiver Donovan Olugbode was wearing No. 1.