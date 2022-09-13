Missouri vs Auburn Kickoff Time Revealed

The SEC broadcast and game time schedule for Week 4 has officially been released, with the Missouri Tigers seeing an early afternoon kick-off against Auburn. Mizzou and Auburn will tee things off at 11 am CT/ Noon ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.

This will be the first SEC matchup for either team this season, and Mizzou will be looking to bounce back in their first Power 5 game since their loss to Kansas State on Saturday. The road trip will also be the Tigers' first visit to Auburn since joining the conference.

Before facing Auburn in Week 4, Mizzou will take on (FCS) Abilene Christian in their third game of the season and should be able to increase their record to 2-1 before SEC play begins. A win at Auburn would be a huge step in the right direction for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and this Missouri squad.

Auburn is currently undefeated, having taken care of San Jose St and Mercer in their first two contests. But they'll have to get through #22 Penn State in Week 3 before they meet with Mizzou.

The two teams have only clashed three times in their history, one meeting being the 2013 SEC Championship and last played in 2017. Auburn holds a 2-1 series lead over Missouri, whose lone win came in 1973. If Drinkwitz and company can secure a win on the road here, it will significantly decrease the heat on his seat.

Right now, Missouri ranks near the bottom of the FanNation SEC Polls, and the only way to climb the hill is to beat some tough competition. Auburn may be a tough opponent, but the Tigers will face Florida and Georgia to follow, so don't expect things to get any easier until Vanderbilt comes to Columbia, Mo. in Week 7.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here