Does Brady Cook's Shoulder Injury Change Missouri's QB Approach?

Brady Cook could be the future for Missouri Tigers football in 2023 under fourth-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, but there's a snag in his progression entering off-season workouts.

Cook recently underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder (right) on Thursday, and is expected to miss all of the spring practices for the Tigers. The injury now leaves the Tigers with one healthy scholarship quarterback for spring football.

The Tigers (6-7, 3-5 SEC) recently wrapped up their season in a 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Cook, who started all 13 games for Mizzou in 2022, reportedly suffered the injury, a torn labrum, in the team's Week 2 loss at Kansas State.

Cook played through the pain and provided mixed results, throwing for 2,724 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 585 yards and scored six touchdowns with his legs, the most for a Mizzou quarterback since 2011 under James Franklin.

With Cook sidelined, Drinkwitz will have a chance to get a more interpersonal look at Sam Horn. Horn, a two-sport athlete who also is a member of the Tigers' baseball team, might have more upside as a passer and is considered just as mobile as Cook in the open field.

The Georgia native was a member of SI99's top prospect watchlist in 2022, coming in as the No. 40 overall recruit and No. 4 quarterback. Much remains a mystery surrounding Horn's potential, as he only saw action in the Tigers' Week 12 win over New Mexico State. Playing one drive in the fourth quarter, Horn went 0-of-2 passing against the Aggies' secondary.

Drinkwitz might not be done adding players via the transfer portal entering the offseason. With Tyler Macon transferring to Alcorn State, along with Jack Abraham's graduation, expect Mizzou to be in the running for another passer for depth purposes.

Last season, Mizzou was aggressive in working the transfer portal to its favor but struggled to find a quarterback that could provide stability in the passing game. Drinkwitz met with prospects such as Baylor's Gerry Bohanon, Georgia's JT Daniels, and Arizona State's Jayden Daniels but watched the trio transfer to South Florida, West Virginia, and LSU, respectively.

The hope is that Horn can be the long-term future of the program after another mixed season. Still, depth matters, Mizzou can't afford to enter next year with instability at the game's most crucial position.

Should the Tigers look for proven experience at the position via the portal, Virginia's Brennan Armstrong might be the best option available. Last season, Armstrong threw for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 games for the Cavaliers en route to a 3-7 finish. Armstrong has 9,034 passing yards, 58 touchdown passes, and 20 rushing touchdowns in his career.

The Tigers also added top prospect Gabarri Johnson as part of their 2023 recruiting class, but he isn't expected to join until the summer.

