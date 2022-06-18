Skip to main content

Mizzou Tigers 2022 Defensive and Special Teams Depth Chart Projection

The Tigers will have a host of newcomers on the defensive side of the ball in 2022

The Missouri Tigers defense has nowhere to go but up. 

Luckily for the Tigers, a good portion of their top talents from a year ago are returning, including pass rushers Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire, and safety Martez Manuel.

More importantly, however, an influx of talent is heading to Columbia as well, with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz sealing up arguably the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle, and a handful of impact transfers also heading their way through the portal.

The Tigers put particular emphasis on the defensive line, with Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan, former Auburn defensive lineman Ian Matthews, Oregon's Kristian Williams, as well as Baylor's Josh Landry all making their way to Columbia. 

The Tigers have also added linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper from Florida, Linebacker Tyrone Hopper from North Carolina, Clemson's Joseph Charleston, and cornerback Dreyden Norwood from Texas A&M.

Each of the transfers is expected to have an impact next fall.

But what will the defense look like as a whole? MizzouSportsTalk.com predicts the full depth chart below:

Defense

DE - Isaiah McGuire (SR)* | Cannon York (SR) OR Ty Montgomery (FR)

NT -  Darius Robinson (SR)* | Josh Landry+ (JR)

DT - Jayden Jernigan (SR)+ | Kristian Williams+ (JR) OR Ian Matthews+ (FR)

DE - Trajan Jeffcoat (SR)* | Tyrone Hopper+ (SR)

LB - Devin Nicholson (SR)* | Chuck Hicks (SR)

LB - Ty'Ron Hopper (JR)+ | Chad Bailey (SR)*

CB - Kris Abrams-Draine (JR)* | DJ Jackson (SO)

CB - Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (SO)* | Dreyden Norwood (FR)+

STAR/NB - Daylan Carnell (FR) | Tyler Jones (SO)

S - Martez Manuel (SR)* | Jalani Williams (JR)

S - JC Carlies (JR)* OR Joseph Charleston (JR)+ | Luke Griffin (JR)

Special Teams

K - Harrison Mevis (SR)* | Sean Koetting (SR)

P - Jack Stonehouse (FR) | Sean Koetting (SR)

KR - Elijah Young (JR) | Nathaniel Peat (SR) OR Kris Abrams-Draine (JR)*

PR - Kris Abrams-Draine (JR)* | Nathaniel Peat (SR)

LS -  Jake Hoffman (SR) | Daniel Hawthorne (JR) 

H - Jack Stonehouse (FR) | Sean Koetting (SR)

+ = Transfer

* = Returning Starter

