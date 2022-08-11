Skip to main content

Three Tennessee Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

The Tigers will face an improving defense for the Volunteers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After giving up 33.6 points per game during SEC contests last season, the defense of the Tennessee Volunteers should be improved this fall. Even Vanderbilt scored 21 points against Tennessee last season.

There is a major reason for the defensive issues. The Vols gave up far too many big plays last season, including allowing 142 passing plays of 10 yards or more, ranking them No. 124 in the nation for that category. There’s more experience returning to the rotation to help improve such a statistic. That’s going to be needed against each SEC team they face this fall, including the Tigers with their young and talented wide receiver corps like Dominic Lovett, as seen in the cover photo of this article.

Further, Tennessee will need to contend with Tauskie Dove and his big-play ability. After last season’s woes at cornerback, Tennessee could struggle to slow down Mizzou’s passing attack.

For the Vols, the hope is that a few key experienced playmakers continue to improve their own game, as well as carry more of a leadership role this season that leads to other Tennessee players playing at a higher level.

Here’s a closer look at three defensive players that will be pivotal for Tennessee this next season overall, and specifically against Missouri.

Defensive End Byron Young

After collecting 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss last season, Young is a player that can challenge for SEC honors in 2022. The 6-foot-3 and 245-pound edge defender is the key to the Vols’ front seven. With his speed, overall athleticism and toughness, he should help Tennessee’s defense improve upon last season’s efforts. Look for opposing teams to go out of their way to either double team him quite often, as well as chip him with a tight end or fullback.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks

Finding his way to the ball last season to the tune of 128 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss, Banks does his best work near the line of scrimmage. He’s also capable of getting out in space and making an impact. He accounted for an interception and three pass breakups in 2021. Look for Banks, as well as the veteran linebacker corps overall, to help lead an improved overall defense.

Safety Jaylen McCollough

One of the most versatile defensive backs in the SEC, McCollough could be the most important returning defender for the Vols. They simply gave up too many big passing plays last season, and McCollough’s experience can help to aid other Tennessee defensive players to make sure they are assignment correct during each snap of the football overall.

As for himself, McCollough accounted for 49 total tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups, a sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss. Look for the Tennessee coaching staff to utilize his skills near the line of scrimmage, including blitzing. He’s also a candidate to be the single-high safety when the Vols operate a Cover 1 defense. That versatility makes him a valuable commodity for the Vols.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers Dominic Lovett versus Tennessee's Jeremy Banks - 2021
Football

Three Tennessee Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

By Brian Smith1 minute ago
Missouri Tigers
Football

What Will Missouri Tigers’ Young Receiving Corps Accomplish in 2022?

By Collier Logan23 hours ago
cook
News

Eliah Drinkwitz Names Mizzou Starting QB for Week 1

By Collier LoganAug 9, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
Missouri Tigers
News

Mizzou's Tauskie Dove Makes Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

By Brian SmithAug 9, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
05152022_MIZ_BASE_Mizzou_vs_Florida_Game_3_MS_Edits_94
News

Missouri to Compete in 2023 College Baseball Showdown

By Collier LoganAug 9, 2022 3:59 PM EDT
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB - Vols at Tigers, Oct. 21, 2021
Football

Tennessee Offensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

By Brian SmithAug 9, 2022 11:31 AM EDT
Eli Drinkwitz
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 10 Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

By Brian SmithAug 8, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
kobe brown 1
Basketball

Mizzou to Face Ivy League Foe in Non-Conference Play

By Zach DimmittAug 7, 2022 11:25 AM EDT
USATSI_17236566
News

What Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz is Hoping For From Run Defense

By Cole ThompsonAug 6, 2022 6:15 PM EDT