Three Tennessee Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

After giving up 33.6 points per game during SEC contests last season, the defense of the Tennessee Volunteers should be improved this fall. Even Vanderbilt scored 21 points against Tennessee last season.

There is a major reason for the defensive issues. The Vols gave up far too many big plays last season, including allowing 142 passing plays of 10 yards or more, ranking them No. 124 in the nation for that category. There’s more experience returning to the rotation to help improve such a statistic. That’s going to be needed against each SEC team they face this fall, including the Tigers with their young and talented wide receiver corps like Dominic Lovett, as seen in the cover photo of this article.

Further, Tennessee will need to contend with Tauskie Dove and his big-play ability. After last season’s woes at cornerback, Tennessee could struggle to slow down Mizzou’s passing attack.

For the Vols, the hope is that a few key experienced playmakers continue to improve their own game, as well as carry more of a leadership role this season that leads to other Tennessee players playing at a higher level.

Here’s a closer look at three defensive players that will be pivotal for Tennessee this next season overall, and specifically against Missouri .

Defensive End Byron Young

After collecting 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss last season, Young is a player that can challenge for SEC honors in 2022. The 6-foot-3 and 245-pound edge defender is the key to the Vols’ front seven. With his speed, overall athleticism and toughness, he should help Tennessee’s defense improve upon last season’s efforts. Look for opposing teams to go out of their way to either double team him quite often, as well as chip him with a tight end or fullback.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks

Finding his way to the ball last season to the tune of 128 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss, Banks does his best work near the line of scrimmage. He’s also capable of getting out in space and making an impact. He accounted for an interception and three pass breakups in 2021. Look for Banks, as well as the veteran linebacker corps overall, to help lead an improved overall defense.

Safety Jaylen McCollough

One of the most versatile defensive backs in the SEC, McCollough could be the most important returning defender for the Vols. They simply gave up too many big passing plays last season, and McCollough’s experience can help to aid other Tennessee defensive players to make sure they are assignment correct during each snap of the football overall.

As for himself, McCollough accounted for 49 total tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups, a sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss. Look for the Tennessee coaching staff to utilize his skills near the line of scrimmage, including blitzing. He’s also a candidate to be the single-high safety when the Vols operate a Cover 1 defense. That versatility makes him a valuable commodity for the Vols.

