What Will Missouri Tigers’ Young Receiving Corps Accomplish in 2022?

When discussing the wide receiver position for the Missouri Tigers, the conversation starts with junior Tauskie Dove . Despite his returning talent and experience returning to Mizzou to start again, he needs help from younger Missouri wide receivers for the passing game to excel.

There is a young allotment of receivers. Much of the discussion centers around five-star freshman wide-out Luther Burden . He is an elite receiving talent and will almost certainly make some spectacular plays this fall with his sheer speed, natural moves and hand-eye coordination.

Despite his natural gifts, he’s still just a freshman, so he will need to adjust to the college football learning curve rather quickly. Burden is not the only young wide receiver to watch for Mizzou that needs to produce early and often for the Tigers.

Dominic Lovett, who showed flashes of true speed for the Tigers in 2021, should also be in the rotation. Lovett will be another key player who determines exactly what heights this Tiger offense will reach this season.

While he only had 26 catches for 173 yards last year, the sophomore has looked stellar in spring practice and will have some more downfield opportunities in 2022. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz seems sold on moving Lovett permanently to the slot, allowing him to play alongside Burden.

Mookie Cooper is another sophomore route runner that will likely see significant action this year. Cooper struggled with injuries last year after transferring from Ohio State, but he was a four-star talent in high school and has had plenty of time to settle into the offense.

Additionally, the Tigers brought in freshman Mekhi Miller along with Burden to solidify this receiving unit. He could push for playing time early on and has displayed some solid skills in early fall practices. Mizzou is trying Ja’Marion Wayne, an incoming freshman who committed as a receiver, out as a safety. That could signify that the Missouri coaching staff is confident in their depth at receiver despite their youth.

For the 2022 season, nearly every receiver for the Tigers is an underclassman. While they lack experience, they possess the talent to spare. How well they blend with Brady Cook being named the starting Missouri quarterback will be pivotal to the success of the Tigers’ passing attack.

