Eliah Drinkwitz Emphasizes Missouri's Desire to Keep Local Talent In-State

As the Tigers look to get back to SEC contender status, Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff continue to focus on recruiting in-state.

There is no doubt that when it comes to recruiting in college football that the hotbeds of talents are your states such as California, Florida and Texas.

However, while those three states are considered the states with the most talent, the other 47 states have plenty of talent of their own, especially Missouri.

Which is why for Eliah Drinkwitz, and the rest of the Missouri Tigers staff, keeping talent in-state has been a point of emphasis when recruiting.

"When you look at the players that we were able to get there are a lot of really good players in the state," Drinkwitz said. "I'm very excited about those guys and our ability to attract quality players and as they see local players play for us and contribute."

"Like Luther Burden, Armand Membou and Mekhi Miller playing as true freshman. Even Dominic Lovett, a second-team All-SEC player from St. Louis."

Among Missouri's talented 2023 class, seven members were in-state guys. Marvin Burks, Logan Reichert, Joshua Manning, Jamal Roberts, Nicholas DeLoach, Jahkai Lang, Blake Craig were the in-state recruits that the Tigers were able to land.

As the Tigers look to get back to competing in the SEC, securing local talent is a big first step in doing so. The next step, though, is turning these recruiting classes into wins on the field, and at that point keeping local talent will be even easier than it already is.

