Eliah Drinkwitz: Tigers Finding Offensive Rhythm 'Starts With Me'

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the Missouri Tigers' Week 2 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats was an ugly one.

A 40-12 blowout loss seemed to represent a setback for the Tigers after a Week 1 performance that felt like a step forward for the program. However, as it always has been in sports, how you bounce back from a rough loss is who you truly are.

For coach Eliah Drinkwitz, he sees the learning opportunity from the loss to the Wildcats and how it can help the Tigers get better moving forward.

"We have a lot of growth and growth opportunities in front of us, specifically from last week," Drinkwitz said. "There's a lot of football left and a lot of opportunities left for this football team to continue to grow and improve."

"It's an opportunity for us to grow and put the things that are behind us, behind us, and move on to the future. That's really all you can control and that's the focus of our team."

In the Tigers' Week 1 50-24 blowout victory against Louisiana Tech, they recorded 558 yards of total offense, including 323 rushing yards. Against the Wildcats, though, the Tigers' offense was a no-show, only managing 222 yards of total offense and a mere 94 rushing yards.

As the Tigers continue to rebuild and find their way back into SEC contention on a yearly basis, inconsistent offensive performances will be hard to overcome, which Drinkwitz acknowledged.

"There was a lot of inconsistencies, a lot of not 11 people on the same page," Drinkwitz said. "Offensively you have to 11 people acting as one in order to be successful."



"That starts with me finding a rhythm for the offense and that's something we can grow in and work on."

The Tigers have shown they can put up big numbers offensively, albeit against a weaker opponent. If they can't find those same numbers once SEC play rolls around in the coming weeks, then it could be a long season for the Drinkwitz and the Tigers.

