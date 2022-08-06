Game Predictions: Mizzou Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The Missouri Tigers will host the Kentucky Wildcats in Columbia for the first game in November this upcoming season, as the two teams will match up for the 13th all-time meeting.

In the second game last season, the Wildcats pulled away with a 35-28 win over the Tigers in Lexington to build an 8-4 all-time series lead over Mizzou. The teams first met in 1965 before clashing again in 2012 when the Tigers arrived in the SEC.

The Wildcats now enter 2022 with higher expectations after a 10-3 record last season and a win over No. 17 Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Kentucky also has an NFL-ready quarterback in Will Levis, who could see his name called in the first round of next year's draft.

The team also boasts Chris Rodriguez Jr., one of the most underrated running backs in the SEC and the country.

The Wildcats are led by coach Mark Stoops, who is entering his 10th season at the helm. He got off to a rocky start after being hired as the head coach in 2013 but has had two 10-3 seasons after starting off with three-straight losing seasons in his tenure.

Stoops won the SEC Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

We've already done a general preview of Kentucky as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch. Now, the staff at MizzouSportsTalk.com offers its predictions for the game.

Matt Galaztan - Managing Editor and Publisher

Missouri will certainly have taken a step forward by this point in the season, and I do believe it will be a competitive matchup. With that said, Kentucky is a darkhorse in the SEC East. Maybe not for a division title, but they will be among the top two or three teams. Kentucky wins thanks to a big game from Will Levis.

Kentucky 38, Missouri 24

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

It’s hard to bet against Mark Stoops and Will Levis at this point. Sure, anything can happen, but it’s harder to make improbable outcomes possible without stability at quarterback.

Kentucky has that in Levis. The Wildcats win in Columbia.

Kentucky 34, Missouri 17

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

The Tigers did all they could on the road against Kentucky last season and it just wasn't enough. It was the closest Mizzou got to a signature win.

And even with the home-field advantage in coach Eli Drinkwitz's favor this time, I see a similarly close loss once again. Dealing with the talent of Will Levis and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will just be too much.

Kentucky 32, Mizzou 23

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

Normally, this game could go either way in the SEC East, but this year feels different. The Kentucky Wildcats will field one of their most impressive rosters yet under Mark Stoops. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis can hold his own with almost any quarterback in the conference, and he has the pieces around him to be successful.

The Wildcats may have an opportunity to reach the SEC Championship with Georgia still left on the schedule. Coach Eli Drinkwitz needs to find wins this year, but he won't find one at home in Week 10.

Kentucky 34, Missouri 27

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

In last season's matchup between the Missouri Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats, the Wildcats offense shredded the Tigers defense with little resistance. The Tigers, in a close 35-28 loss, allowed the Wildcats to rack up 520 yards of total offense. While the Tigers themselves put up 398 yards of total offense themselves, they were unable to pull out the victory. This season the Tigers will look to turn that fortune around, as they leave this week with a sneaky upset victory.

Missouri 35, Kentucky 31

