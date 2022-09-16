Skip to main content

'Keep Grinding': Mizzou C Connor Tollison Reveals Area Tigers Must Emphasize

The Missouri Tigers were pummeled in the trenches against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Missouri Tigers lost Saturday's game to the Kansas State Wildcats in more ways than one. 

Of course, the 40-12 beatdown is rightfully what everyone is focused on. But Mizzou was also soundly defeated in the running game, as the Tigers' 35 carries for 94 yards and one pointless touchdown with zeros on the clock in the fourth was almost as eye-popping as the 43 carries for 235 yards and four touchdowns that the Wildcats put up. 

It's a coaching cliche, but running the football effectively is a common denominator in winning or losing. Mizzou center Connor Tollison understands this and how it determines success in the SEC. 

"We know we need to run the ball," Tollison said Wednesday. "I mean, you can't not run the ball and be good in this league. So, we know we gotta run the ball and I think it'll come. We just gotta keep grinding, man."

In the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech, Missouri dominated the ground game with 323 rush yards and five touchdowns. 

The Tigers' o-line had picked up where it left off last season, which saw former Mizzou running back Tyler Badie lead the conference in rush yards (1,604) and tie the lead for rushing touchdowns (14). 

The recipe for success is all there. Now, the Mizzou o-line will get a chance to show it's stepping in the right direction when the Tigers host the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 11 a.m. C.T. on Saturday.  

"Even if we're not doing the right thing, just five guys playing as one, we'll have a chance to be right," Tollison said.

By Zach Dimmitt
Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (20) runs the ball against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman DJ Jackson (90) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
