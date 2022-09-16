Tigers vs. Wildcats Week 3 Staff Predictions

The staff at Mizzou Sports Talk predicts the outcome of Saturday's game between Missouri and Abilene Christian.

Missouri returns home to try and claim its second victory of the season when it hosts Abilene Christian on Saturday, which plays in the FCS Western Athletic Conference.

Missouri (1-1) fell to Kansas State, 40-12, on the road last Saturday, a game that was played in rain and against a Wildcats team that feels like it has a claim to win the Big 12 this season. Missouri found itself falling hard to its old Big Eight and Big 12 rival.

ACU (2-0) comes into the game undefeated. The Wildcats beat Prairie View A&M, 21-13, and Lamar, 28-14. The Wildcats beat Lamar last season in WAC play, a year in which the Cardinals only won two games. ACU’s head coach is a former Texas Tech assistant, Keith Patterson.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the Tigers have plenty to improve on after the loss to Kansas State. High on the list is the Tigers’ need for some offense, after K-State exposed them last weekend. The SEC Fan Nation poll speaks for itself, as the staffs of three different SEC sites have the Tigers toward the bottom of the rankings.

Missouri has never faced Abilene Christian, and the Tigers are 168-71-8 all-time in home non-conference matchups.

Here are the predictions of the staff at Mizzou Sports Talk.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor/Publisher: Nothing fancy here, the Tigers should get back on track with a blowout win. Missouri 52, Abilene Christian 20

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Missouri is coming off a tough loss at Kansas State where it looked absolutely outmatched. The Tigers need to find offense and they need to find it fast. If the Tigers don’t put up big points in this one, coach Eli Drinkwitz’s play-calling days could be numbered. Missouri 45, Abilene Christian 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Missouri was embarrassed by Kansas State in Week 2. Drinkwitz has continuously referred to a need for growth, something the Tigers should get with a blowout win over Abilene Christian headed into SEC play. Missouri 37, Abilene Christian 7

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m curious about this game because I’m not convinced Missouri is good enough to go to a bowl game this season. The Tigers have sat consistently near the bottom of our Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings this season, and that Mizzou offense looked challenged against Kansas State. I saw Abilene Christian in person last year. This is a game Mizzou should win. But new ACU coach Keith Patterson (a former Texas Tech assistant) knows how to find ways to flatten the curve when he knows the chips are stacked against him. Being Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator will teach you some things about that. Missouri 33, Abilene Christian 23

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Abilene Christian might be playing in the WAC, but its offense has found ways to score. Keep a close eye on former Arkansas receiver Kendall Catalon, who currently is averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Mizzou wins, but it’ll be closer than the Tigers expect. Missouri 27, Abilene Christian 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Week 2 was an embarrassing loss for the Tigers, getting blown out 40-12 on the road against Kansas State. ACU is not on Kansas State's level and Missouri will use this week to get things back on track ahead of SEC play. Missouri 52, Abilene Christian 10

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.