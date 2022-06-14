Kansas State Defensive Players to Watch Versus Mizzou Week 2

The second game of the 2022 season sees the Missouri Tigers hit the road and head to the “Little Apple” to play the Kansas State Wildcats. Missouri will be coming off a home game against Louisiana Tech in Columbia.

Led by Head Coach Chris Klieman, who came to Manhattan to begin his tenure in 2019, Kansas State is a tough football team. He has a 20-16 record while being the Kansas State Head Coach. The Wildcats keep games close, and that’s often because of the defensive efforts.

The Wildcats’ defense did well last season by allowing just 21 points per game (23rd nationally), 215.2 yards passing (44th), recording 30 sacks (58th), and giving up just 129.7 yards per game (31st) on the ground.

That defensive effort helped the Wildcats to an 8-5 overall record, including going 4-5 in Big XII play and defeating LSU 42-20 in the Texas Bowl. Many key contributors will be back for the Wildcats.

With that in mind, here are four Kansas State defensive players to watch when the Tigers head to Manhattan to take on the Wildcats.

Defensive End - Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The 6’3” 252-pound Anudike-Uzomah was an absolute menace coming around the corner last season. In 2021, he trampled opposing offensive lines to the tune of 29 pressures, 17 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles, which was enough to earn him Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big XII last season.

The Wildcats depend heavily on their defensive line to wreak havoc up front rather than leaning on blitzes. That's helpful so that the Wildcats can leave more players in coverage. They also return both starting tackles as well as the uber-athletic Anudike-Uzomah, which means Missouri’s offensive line will have their hands full with one of the season’s biggest tests early in the season.

Linebackers - Daniel Green & Will Honas

Green and Honas will be the core for the Wildcats at linebacker. Green was one of their most productive defenders last season, racking up 89 tackles and three sacks last year. But Green was most effective stuffing the run and rarely came on blitzes.

Honas was a starter at Nebraska for two seasons and was second on the team in tackles in both 2019 and 2020, before missing 2021 due to injury. He has 139 career tackles to his name and is looking to add more. While linebacker may not be a weakness for Kansas State, their second level isn’t nearly as formidable as their defensive line.

Cornerback - Julius Brents

The senior defensive back is a tower in the secondary at 6’4”, 202-pounds. He spent two seasons at Iowa before transferring to Kansas State last year and making the All-Big XII Honorable Mention team with 49 tackles and a pick in 2021. He’s one of the only returners to this secondary rotation which should bode well for whoever lines up under center for Mizzou in this one. Be on the lookout though, Brents’ length could cause problems for the Tigers’ quarterback trying to fit throws over the top of him.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here