Halftime Thoughts: Missouri Trails Kansas State 20-3 After First Half

In the Missouri Tigers' first road game of the season, Kansas State has bottled up Mizzou's offense through the first half. After a weather delay, it's now halftime at Bill Snyder Stadium and the Wildcats lead by a score of 20-3. Exactly what's gone wrong for the Tigers early in this one? A lack of offensive firepower seems to be the easiest diagnosis.

It's not great when your starting quarterback is your leading rusher and has only 41 yards. In fact, quarterback Brady Cook has nearly as many carries (9) as all three Mizzou running backs combined (10). The Tigers' offense has looked anemic so far, totaling only 119 yards in the first half.

Kansas State's defensive line is wreaking havoc in the backfield and the Tigers are having trouble coping with the chaos. Both of the Tigers' main running backs are being held to under 2.0 yards per carry. Mizzou needs to be more creative offensively to put the K-State defense on their toes.

It may be that head coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn't trust his young quarterback to orchestrate a complex offense. But if that's the case, Missouri's going to have a difficult time against a grueling South Eastern Conference. If the Tigers can't create more of an offensive threat, Cook's days under center could be numbered.

Defensively, the Tigers are doing a sufficient job slowing down the Wildcats rushing attack. While K-State's quarterback and running back, Adrian Martinex and Deuce Vaughn, have both scored on the ground, the Tigers have been able to hold Kansas State under 90 yards rushing through the first half. Had it not been for a 76-yard punt return touchdown by K-State wide receiver Phillip Brooks, this game would look a lot better for the Mizzou defense.

The second half will kick off shortly and the Tigers will try to mount a comeback in Manhattan, KS.

