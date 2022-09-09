Skip to main content

Eli Drinkwitz: 'Let's Not Get Too Far Ahead of Ourselves' on Mizzou WR Luther Burden III

Burden III showed some undeniable talent in the season opener, but Drinkwitz knows he has more to prove ahead of Saturday's matchup with Kansas State.

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz recognizes the talent of true freshman receiver Luther Burden III, who dazzled in his collegiate debut in the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech. 

But Drinkwitz knows that the real test for his star receiver begins now, as the Tigers prep to take on the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday.

"Again, he's a young player, he's got a lot of talent and ability but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves," he said. "It's gonna be a big test for him and all of us this week going on the road and playing in this environment."

On the statistical surface, Burden's debut was certainly impressive but was nothing that was necessarily out-of-this-world spectacular. He totaled three catches for 17 yards and a five-yard touchdown while also being effective on the ground as a runner with three carries for 26 yards and a one-yard touchdown.

But the stats barely tell the story about how Cook, Drinkwitz, and the rest of the Mizzou offense views Burden. He's clearly set to be a difference-maker as the season progresses. Six touches for two touchdowns goes a long way in proving this. 

Still, Burden is young and inexperienced. Despite his highlights in the season-opening blowout win, he still made a few mistakes without the pressure of a tight game lingering over his head.

In the third quarter, Burden found himself wide open for a potential short gain as he crossed the field, but the pass from quarterback Brady Cook ricocheted off his hands, up into the air, and into the arms of LA Tech linebacker Maki Carabin. 

Drinkwitz admitted that the first game of the season has months of preparation beforehand. But the fast-paced approach of the season is now here, and Burden must adjust.

"He's a good player, he studies the playbook," Drinkwitz said. "I think we'll find a better test this week. We've been able to rep a lot of that stuff for the better part of two weeks and now everything happens a lot faster and you're gonna have to flush that and say, 'okay, this is how we're doing this thing this week.'"

Saturday's game in Manhattan is set for kickoff at 11 a.m. C.T. as the Tigers aim for a road upset and 2-0. 

