Louisiana Tech Offensive Players to Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 1

Louisiana Tech will bring an explosive offensive scheme to Columbia under new head coach Sonny Cumbie

The Missouri Tigers are looking for a rebound campaign in 2022, following a 6-7 finish last season.

And despite some significant turnover, the Tigers will have plenty of optimism heading into the new season and have a favorable beginning to the schedule heading into the year.

The first opponent on the schedule for that campaign will be the Lousiana Tech Bulldogs, led by first-year coach Sonny Cumbie, who looks to bring a new level of excitement to Ruston next fall.

The Bulldogs will be coming off of a disappointing 3-9 campaign under Skip Holtz, who recently departed for the USFL.

With that in mind, here are a few offensive players to watch for the Bulldogs when they head to Columbia in Week 1.

WR - Smoke Harris

Arguably the Bulldogs' top returning offensive player, Smoke Harris steps back into a starting role in 2022 following a productive campaign in 2021. Last season, Harris led the team with 71 receptions for 756 yards and six scores. He will be the main priority for the Tigers' secondary.

WR - Tre Harris

Another productive pass catcher returning from last year's squad, Tre Harris exploded onto the scene as a freshman in 2021, catching 41 passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns. He is looking to take a big step forward in 2022, and become a top threat in Conference USA

TE - Griffin Herbert

The third member of a talented returning pass-catching trio, tight end Griffin Herbert, heads into his senior season looking to finish on a strong note. Last season, Herbert had 27 catches for 289 yards and two scores.

RB - DeAnthony Gatson

A one-time commitment to USC, DeAnthony Gatson comes to Lousiana Tech as arguably the most talented runner of the football on the roster from the moment he stepped on campus. With turnover at the running back spot from a season ago, he could be in line to start from Day 1 as a freshman, potentially alongside a freshman quarterback as well.

QB - Matthew Downing/Parker McNeil/Landry Lyddy

The Bulldogs will have a QB battle on their hands in 2022, with TCU transfer Matthew Downing, Texas Tech transfer Parker McNeil and incoming freshman Landry Lyddy all competing for the starting job this fall.

Downing seemed to have the edge heading into the summer, but Cumbie also loves what he has in freshman Landry Lyddy - a record-setting Louisiana prep star.

Lyddy tore up the circuit in the Elite 11 competition last season, and might be the most talented passer on the roster.

