Skip to main content
Ex Miami CB Marcus Clarke on Campus at Mizzou; Tigers Transfer Incoming?

Ex Miami CB Marcus Clarke on Campus at Mizzou; Tigers Transfer Incoming?

The Tigers could be close to adding transfer talent in the secondary less than three days before their season-opener.

© Jasen Vinlove, USA TODAY

The Tigers could be close to adding transfer talent in the secondary less than three days before their season-opener.

As the Missouri Tigers prepare for their season-opener Thursday against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, they could be close to adding an additional piece to the secondary.

Former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke is on campus at Missouri and the "expectation is that he ends up transferring to the Tigers," per reports Monday evening from On3.

Clarke is a recent arrival in the transfer portal, as he entered on Aug. 20. 

In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Clarke recorded 29 total tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions. During the early part of 2021, Clarke and the Hurricanes matched up against some elite ACC quarterbacks and came away with wins. 

In a 31-30 win over Devin Leary and the No. 18 N.C State Wolfpack, Clarke had four total tackles and a pass defense. 

The following week, Miami defeated quarterback Kenny Pickett, Biletnikoff-winning receiver Jordan Addison, and the No. 17 Pitt Panthers in a 38-34 thriller. Clarke had six total tackles, the second-most among Hurricanes that game. 

He ended off his Miami career with an interception in a 47-10 win over the Duke Blue Devils last season. 

His potential addition would bolster a Mizzou secondary that was underrated in the SEC East last season. The Tigers allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per contest (216.1) and had two defensive backs finish in the top three in the conference in total interceptions.

The Tigers kickoff against the Bulldogs on Thursday at 7 p.m. C.T.  

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

marcus clarke
Football

Ex Miami CB Marcus Clarke on Campus at Mizzou; Tigers Transfer Incoming?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_16735362
News

Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 'Awake' For Louisiana Tech's Offense

By Cole Thompson
Elijah Young
Football

Eliah Drinkwitz Offers Update on Tigers' running back group

By Connor Zimmerlee
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with quarterback Brady Cook (12) during a preseason practice on August 7, 2022.
Football

Missouri Releases Official Week 1 Depth Chart For Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

By Matt Galatzan
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs receiver Griffin Hebert (5) runs after a catch during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 1 Preview: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

By Matt Galatzan
Brady Cook Missouri Quarterback - Armed Forces Bowl
News

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Arkansas at Missouri

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff
javon foster
News

Three Missouri Tigers Named to Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC Teams

By Collier Logan
USATSI_18909219
Football

WATCH: Ex-Mizzou Tigers RB Tyler Badie Scores TD in NFL Preseason Debut

By Collier Logan
Arkansas vs Missouri 2020
News

Arkansas at Missouri: Defensive Players to Watch

By Brian Smith