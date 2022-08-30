As the Missouri Tigers prepare for their season-opener Thursday against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, they could be close to adding an additional piece to the secondary.

Former Miami Hurricanes cornerback Marcus Clarke is on campus at Missouri and the "expectation is that he ends up transferring to the Tigers," per reports Monday evening from On3.

Clarke is a recent arrival in the transfer portal, as he entered on Aug. 20.

In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Clarke recorded 29 total tackles, two passes defended, and two interceptions. During the early part of 2021, Clarke and the Hurricanes matched up against some elite ACC quarterbacks and came away with wins.

In a 31-30 win over Devin Leary and the No. 18 N.C State Wolfpack, Clarke had four total tackles and a pass defense.

The following week, Miami defeated quarterback Kenny Pickett, Biletnikoff-winning receiver Jordan Addison, and the No. 17 Pitt Panthers in a 38-34 thriller. Clarke had six total tackles, the second-most among Hurricanes that game.

He ended off his Miami career with an interception in a 47-10 win over the Duke Blue Devils last season.

His potential addition would bolster a Mizzou secondary that was underrated in the SEC East last season. The Tigers allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per contest (216.1) and had two defensive backs finish in the top three in the conference in total interceptions.

The Tigers kickoff against the Bulldogs on Thursday at 7 p.m. C.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here