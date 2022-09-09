Mizzou's offense put 52 points against LA Tech and looked fairly cohesive, regardless of the competitors' ability. There were plenty of good things and some not-so-good things about the performance from the Tigers' offensive line. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged some mistakes his team made and is hopeful that those will be cleaned up against the Wildcats this weekend.

Missouri's starting tackle Javon Foster says that he and his fellow linemen are focused on the task at hand and are excited to face Kansas State's formidable defense, which includes lethal edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

"We're just trying to make sure we do our jobs the right way and just focus on one another," said Foster this week. "[Anudike-Uzomah]'s more like an SEC D-End...We faced them all last year, every day in practice. He's good, he's a good player. But you know, we're ready to win."

Foster and company only gave up one sack against LA Tech, but they also allowed seven tackles for loss. That figure's a lot higher than it should have been against the Bulldogs and if they aren't careful, the Wildcats might make that look like light work. Foster and fellow veteran blockers like Connor Wood and Zeke Powell will have to step it up against this K-State front seven.

The Wildcats pummeled South Dakota 34-0 last week, and their defense looked menacing, coming away with four sacks and ten tackles for loss. Anudike-Uzomah and fellow lineman Eli Huggins looked very capable of getting into the backfield. With a young quarterback in Brady Cook under center for the Tigers, it's imperative that the offensive line keeps his jersey clean and keeps pressure out of his face.

Week 2 will be the first true test for the Tigers, especially their offensive line. If they can hold up against this powerful pass rush and come away with a victory in Manhattan. KS, it will be a sign that Mizzou is well-prepared for its upcoming SEC conference schedule.

