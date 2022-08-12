Skip to main content

Cowboys’ Tyron Smith ‘Perfect’ Model to Mizzou OT Javon Foster

Javon Foster is putting in the work to take his game to the next level

At 6’5” 319-pounds, Missouri Tigers senior left tackle Javon Foster has always had the physical tools to dominate at the Power 5 level. Now, he’s combining that elite frame with professional caliber preparation.

“From last year to this year, I really focused on watching a lot of film,” said Foster after practice this week. “Improving on recognizing the edge pressure…breaking down sets, breaking down [when and why] I got beat.” 

But he isn’t just watching himself on tape.

When asked who else he tries to study, Foster responds with Tyron Smith and Trent Williams, two perennial Pro Bowl tackles in the NFL. 

Speaking of Smith, Foster says “[His technique] is perfect, he’s nice with his sets, he’s someone that I look up to…I focus on Tyron Smith a lot just cause his technique is so nice.”

There are a lot of similarities between Foster and Smith. Both stand 6’5” and are towards the lower end of the 300-pound range, with deceptively nimble feet. Smith was a standout at USC before being drafted ninth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2011 NFL Draft and has gone on to receive multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro distinctions.

Foster, who’s considered by many to be a legitimate draft prospect, is hoping to follow in Smith’s NFL footsteps after his time with the Tigers comes to an end. For now, he’s focused on fall camp and getting his team ready for the season opener against Louisiana Tech.

“The guys [are] hungry…this whole camp has been so competitive, everybody’s hungry, everybody’s trying to prove something, everybody’s trying to get better every day…helping each other [get better] too, going hard every day. It’s been a lot of competition overall.”

Several players and coaches have echoed the competitive environment of camp to reporters. The team seems to be buying into coach Eli Drinkwitz’s system and this season should be the best of Foster’s collegiate career.

