Mizzou Week 7 Opponent Preview: Vanderbilt Commodores

The Tigers will welcome the Commodores to Columbia for the 15th meeting between the two teams

The Missouri Tigers will continue conference play in Week 7 when the Vanderbilt Commodores come to Columbia for an SEC East matchup.

The Commodores were one of the bottom-feeders of Division I last season, let alone in a powerhouse conference like the SEC. Vanderbilt finished with a 2-10 record and went 0-8 in SEC play. The two lone wins came in a two-point victory over 1-11 UConn and a three-point victory over 3-9 Colorado State.

The Commodores were shutout twice and ended the season on a seven-game losing streak. But still, coach Clark Lea's team gave Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers a tougher fight than most expected in Nashville. The 37-28 win for Mizzou was one of the closer losses Vanderbilt had all season.

Mizzou currently leads the series between the two teams by a margin of 9-4 with one tie

Vanderbilt was last in the SEC in total offensive yards (3,751) total passing yards (2,272), and points scored (189). The team would have ranked last in total rushing yards if not for the pass-happy offense of Mississippi State having the fewest rushing yards per game in the nation (59.5).

The Commodores were eighth-worst in average points per game (16.9) in Division I last season and allowed the 15th-most offensive yards per game (471.5).

The defense wasn't much better. Vanderbilt was last in the SEC in total yards (5,492), passing yards (3,171), and points (430) allowed in 2021.

Vanderbilt Commodores

2021 Record: 2-10 (0-8 in SEC)

Offensive Scheme: Pro Spread

Defensive Set: 4-3

Head Coach: Clark Lea

Lea enters his second season at Vandy, his first collegiate coaching gig after stints as an assistant at Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Syracuse, UCLA, and South Dakota State. The Vanderbilt alum played fullback for the Commodores from 2002-2004.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Ken Seals

RB Re'Mahn Davis

WR Will Sheppard

WR Kyle Logan

WR (Slot) Devin Boddie Jr.

TE Ben Bresnahan

LT Gunnar Hansen

LG Ben Cox

C Julian Hernandez

RG Delfin Xavier Castillo

RT Bradley Ashmore

Projected defensive starters:

DE Nate Clifton

DT Daevion Davis

DT Malik Langham

STAR LB: Elijah McAllister

WILL LB: Anfernee Orji

MIKE LB: Kane Patterson

LB Michael Owusu

CB Jeremy Lucien

CB Jaylen Mahoney

SS Maxwell Worship

FS Chase Lloyd

