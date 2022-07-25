Will Missouri Tight Ends Tyler Stephens and Max Whisner Make an Impact?

Since the end of the 2021 season, the Missouri Tigers have lost their tight ends coach, Casey Woods (SMU), as well as every single tight end who recorded a catch last year.

Daniel Parker (Oklahoma) and Messiah Swinson (Arizona St.) have transferred, while Niko Hea was forced to retire medically. This has left a gaping void at the tight end spot and the Tigers will need to replace 35 receptions and five touchdowns to break even with the production from that position in 2022.

Losing two pass catchers to the transfer portal hurt, but Mizzou landed a red zone target of their own in ex-Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens. He put up a modest 157 yards and one touchdown in 2021, but some blame can be put on the Buffalo quarterbacks who registered only twelve passing touchdowns on the season (along with 11 interceptions).

In addition, the Bulls were one of the most run-heavy teams in college football last season, choosing to go on the ground nearly 200 times more than they passed (539 rushes to 367 passes).

While these offensive woes likely stifled Stephens’ role with Buffalo, his time with the Bulls sharpened his run-blocking skills to match his already above-average receiving. Standing 6’6” with a rangy wingspan, Stephens presents an ideal red zone target for the Tigers. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have expressed excitement about the transfer and believe that he could be a diamond in the rough, waiting to be polished and utilized correctly.

Stephens will be joined by another tight end wearing a Tigers uniform for the first time this fall, incoming freshman Max Whisner. Whisner is a three-star recruit from local Lees Summit (Mo.) High School and widely regarded as one of the top 50 tight ends in the 2022 class. He joined the Tigers for spring practice and at 6’4” and 240 pounds, he looks field ready right now with plenty of room to grow.

While the junior Stephens is penciled in as the starter, it’s not a stretch to think Whisner could see significant snaps this fall. He may be a freshman, but he’s got as good a grasp on the system as any other tight end on the roster, having been there for the spring. The Missouri native played a lot of slot receiver in high school, serving as a respectable deep threat at times, and could provide some immediate production in the passing game.

Tight end will be an important position for the Tigers to nail down in 2022. With quarterback uncertainties and a probable reliance on the run, play-action passing will be necessary to make SEC defenses respect the Tigers’ passing game. It will be in the best interest of whoever calls Missouri’s huddles this fall to nail down their timing with this new tight end unit.

