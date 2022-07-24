Does Missouri Benefit from Tennessee's NCAA Violations?

On July 22, the NCAA Infractions Committee informed the University of Tennessee football program that it is looking into several potential violations. In fact, there are 18 Level I violations in question.

Considering that LSU’s current investigation has just eight Level I infractions and those around Baton Rouge are still concerned about significant scholarship losses, it places Tennessee’s situation into perspective.

Because Tennessee plays Missouri in the SEC East, and they recruit against each other, this is a situation to watch closely. Many programs have seen their recruiting fall off over the years once the NCAA Infractions Committee makes official declarations like the one that just took place with the Vols.

Of note, Missouri recently lost a recruiting battle to Tennessee for top edge rusher Chandavian Bradley. He plays prep football for Platte City (Mo.) Platt, a program just north of Kansas City, Mo.

The Tigers ardently recruited Bradley, but he still decided to select the Vols. Will Bradley, as well as other top recruits that Missouri and Tennessee offer, be impacted by Tennessee’s current NCAA investigation?

There is no doubt that Missouri will continue to recruit the 6-foot-5 and 220-pound edge rusher. He's a high-level athlete at a critical position. He even earned several offers from top basketball programs to place his physical talents into perspective. There's more for Missouri to gain from Tennessee's situation than just Bradley, too.

Beyond Missouri and Tennessee battling for Bradley, it’s important to note that the Volunteers make Georgia a priority recruiting state. That’s a state that the Vols already have six commitments from the class of 2023. Likewise, Mizzou hits the Peach State and would love to add more talent from the talent-rich area.

Missouri signed four players from Georgia from 2019-2022, including quarterback Sam Horn . Even if it’s just one or perhaps two players during the next couple of recruiting classes that Missouri lands from Georgia because of this situation, that’s helping the football program improve.

Keep an eye on Tennessee's NCAA infractions case. It could just help Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the recruiting class that he is putting together this year, as well as future classes going forward.

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here