Mizzou Edge Trajan Jeffcoat Geared Up for Bounce Back Season in 2022

In 2020, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat looked like one of the fastest rising stars for the Missouri Tigers, bagging six sacks in eight games and earning First-Team All-SEC honors as a pass rusher.

But in his junior year last season, that production took a dip in the sack department (six to 3.5) which for many signified a down season from the Tigers lineman.

While sacks are the gold standard by which edge rushers are measured, there are other production metrics that Jeffcoat improved significantly in his third year with Mizzou.

The South Carolina native recorded career highs in tackles (34) and tackles for loss (10), as well as recovering a fumble for a touchdown.

Still, it was clear last season that Jeffcoat struggled at times, especially when taking on blockers at different levels. In 2021, he seemed to get tangled up with opposing linemen once they got their hands on him, negating his high-level mobility.

This year, the 6’4” 277-pound pass rusher will try to use that elite athleticism to increase his sack totals and anchor this Tigers defensive line, which returns plenty of veterans and has brought in quite a bit of depth via the transfer portal.

Jeffcoat, though, will be the main attraction on the front line and will bring as much, if not more, attention from opponents as he did last year.

Jeffcoat is one of the most explosive edge rushers in a conference that’s chock full of them.

He’s quick from the jump and with a 4.75s 40-yard dash time, has displayed some incredibly nimble feet for a guy that’s pushing 280 pounds. That burst is one of the reasons he’s able to get into the backfield so often, especially on run plays.

If he can improve his ability to sift through blockers and add a couple of moves to his pass-rushing repertoire, there’s a good chance he could make an All-SEC team again in 2022.

Sports Illustrated Draft Expert Ric Serritella says “Jeffcoat has embraced his leadership role and appears ready to get the train back on the tracks with a very good chance of hearing his name called come April.” (NFL Draft Bible).

The senior is no stranger to making a comeback, either. After playing in every game as a freshman in 2018, he spent 2019 away from the team with an injury and many wondered what his future held.

It was that motivation to come back and silence skeptics that helped fuel such a big season in 2020. Now as a leader in the locker room, Trajan Jeffcoat will be motivated once more to prove those same doubters wrong as he tries to help Missouri make headway in the crowded SEC this fall.

