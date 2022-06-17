Skip to main content

Transfer 'Impact': Mizzou DL Jayden Jernigan

Transfer Portal addition Jayden Jernigan can help turn Mizzou’s defense around in 2022.

Each time the Missouri Tigers bring in a talented defensive line transfer, that’s more than just noteworthy. Based on the Tigers’ 2021 defense, acquiring multiple defensive linemen is all but mandatory to change what happened last year.

Missouri must improve upon its 33.8 points per game allowed from last season, ranking 113 out of 130 college football teams. Missouri’s defense also came in third from the bottom of the NCAA’s rushing yards allowed statistics last season. Mizzou’s defense allowed 227.9 yards on the ground.

With the addition of Jayden Jernigan to the Tigers’ defensive tackles from the Transfer Portal, there’s a player with true FBS-level experience being added to a depleted Missouri defensive line depth chart. From an expectation standpoint, he’s much like Kristian Williams coming to Mizzou from Oregon, a player that can play early for the Tigers.

Jernigan is listed by Mizzou Athletics at 6’0”, 280-pounds. His overall size makes him a fit for being a quick one-gap penetrator. Like other players his size, Jernigan is not necessarily someone that will do his best work by holding up two blockers (think of Georgia’s starting nose guard Jordan Davis from last season; 360-pounds) and allowing the linebackers to rally to the ball carrier.

Instead, Jernigan will shoot a gap, create disruption in the flow of the offensive play call, and create negative plays for himself and/or his teammates. Quickness and agility are key components of his game.

The rising redshirt junior is coming off a season for Oklahoma State where he registered 22 total tackles (15 solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and a pass broken up.

He even proved he could make plays against teams with talented rosters. Jernigan produced three tackles at Texas, as well as three more tackles during the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame.

While Jernigan is not expected to just come to Mizzou and immediately dominate, his proven track record and overall skills will be good for the Tigers as they rebuild a defensive front that needs an influx of talent. The Mizzou faithful should pay attention to Jernigan this upcoming season, as he has a chance to be a player that helps to change the Mizzou defensive fortunes around.

