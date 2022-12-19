Gasparilla Bowl Could Be Huge For Missouri and Tigers DB Kris Abrams-Draine

Tigers DB Kris Abrams-Draine has made his decision to return for one more year at Missouri, and the Tigers' Gasparilla Bowl finale will be a crucial opportunity to build momentum for 2023.

It's been eight years since Missouri won a bowl game. That was a 30-23 overtime victory over Northwestern in the 2014 Alamo Bowl, which came two head coaches ago. Since then, the Tigers have made just three bowl appearances, coming closest to a win last year in a narrow two-point loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine endured that 24-22 loss a year ago, and he's eager to get the Tigers back in the bowl win column.

"It [weighs on you in the offseason]. We always think about the last thing we put out. It can do that." said Abrams-Draine to the media about last year's bowl game.

"Winning the bowl game hasn't been done in like, eight years? So, that's the next game, going into the offseason with momentum. It's a big game."

After testing the NFL waters a bit, Abrams-Draine made the decision to return to Missouri for 2023. He told reporters that he received mostly third-round grades from various evaluations, which would be more than enough to entice most players, but felt he ultimately needed one more year to hone his craft and push Mizzou closer to the top of the conference pile.

"I just decided it was the best thing for me to do," replied the junior cornerback when asked about his decision to return. "I talked to my family and they were with me on that...get my technique better for one more year, get bigger, get stronger."

Before he and the Tigers can focus on 2023, they'll have to face their bowl opponent, Wake Forest, down in Tampa, Fla. The Demon Deacons' "slow-mesh" offense, which is loaded with big, physical receivers, has proven to be a problem for defenses this year. Despite Wake's complex scheme, Abrams-Draine says that Mizzou is ready for the challenge.

"That's how it be every week in the SEC," he said of facing a high-powered offense. "They're gonna try you regardless. You just gotta make the play."

Missouri will take the field in Tampa on Dec 23 for their Gasparilla Bowl battle with Wake Forest. A win here could be huge for both Mizzou and Abrams-Draine. It would mean the first bowl win in nearly a decade, which will provide off-season momentum on the field, on the recruiting trail, and in the transfer portal. A strong showing for Abrams-Draine could propel him into the NFL Draft spotlight next season, setting him up for a critical 2023 campaign. If all goes according to plan for Missouri, the Tigers should be in good shape heading into the spring.

