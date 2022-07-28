Skip to main content

Can Mizzou WR Luther Burden Contend for SEC Freshman of the Year?

Few incoming SEC players possess the talent and opportunity that Luther Burden does for Missouri.
Being a front-runner for any SEC award is an honor, as well as placing a bullseye on one’s back. For Missouri Tigers true freshman wide receiver Luther Burden, he's deserving to have his name down as a strong candidate for SEC Freshman of the Year. 

Here’s why.

Playing for East St. Louis (Ill.) High School, Burden was a national recruit for a reason. His 20 receiving touchdowns as a senior stands out, but so does the fact that Burden was even better at something else.

According to the Missouri Athletics site, Burden’s high school senior season saw him return 21 returns that produced eight touchdowns. You read that correctly, eight touchdowns.

The 852 yards from those 21 returns equate to 40.6 yards per attempt. While catching passes will be Burden’s primary duty, one can be assured that the Missouri faithful will be on their feet when this young man gains an opportunity to return a punt or kickoff.

Then again, that helps to define the supreme athleticism that Burden possesses. Those natural skills will help him create separation from defensive backs and become a primary target for the starting Missouri quarterback.

After a few games in Columbia, he’ll likely have his name circled on several scouting reports. 

Will the 5-foot-11 and 210-pound wide receiver still have moments of adjustment?

Of course. That’s part of the process. That does not hold Burden back from having an excellent opportunity to burst into the lineup. The Tigers lost wide receiver Keke Chism and his 41 receptions, 511 yards and three touchdowns from last season.

That’s the perfect situation for Burden to be presented with a chance to start very early in his Missouri career. Additionally, he went through spring practice with the Tigers as an early enrollee. He’s already familiar with the offense.

Keep an eye on Burden. He’s the type of talent that will come in and make an impact for Mizzou and challenge for SEC Freshman of the Year.

