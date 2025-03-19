Mizzou Wide Receiver Trio Gelling Together as Spring Practices Progress
After losing Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. to the NFL, the receiving core of the Missouri Tigers was left without its two most productive players. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, with three new ones emerging.
The rise of Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning, along with the transfer addition of Kevin Coleman Jr. from Mississippi State, has created a new big three for Missouri at the receiver spot. Johnson, Manning and Coleman still have to prove themselves in-game, but so far, it looks like progress toward a cohesive unit has been made.
That starts in spring practice, where Coleman is finding his footing and Johnson and Manning are emerging as leaders of the offense. They all bring different skills to the table, which is good for the makings of a versatile offense.
“They definitely [have] a mix of receiver traits right there,” offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said following practice on Tuesday. “You've got Kevin, who's a little bit on the shorter side, but very good short area quickness, yards after catch. Marquis taking the top off and then Josh Manning from the physicality [and] high points standpoint.”
There are roles to be filled after the departures of Burden and Wease, but they are ones that can be filled. Practices will help define the roles that the three will play, but they have emerged as the three teams will be worrying about the most during the season.
“We're going to figure out where those guys fit within schemes, moving around and I think that's going to be beneficial to their game,” Moore said.
Coleman hasn't been in Columbia for too long, but he's already feeling acclimated, both in the town and in the receiver room. He's on the older side and is surrounded by younger players, but that's not stopping him from improving.
In fact, the youth in the group is bringing a certain lightness and relaxed energy is a welcome sign for Coleman, who's embracing his status in the position group. Johnson and Manning have experience in the offense and have on-field leadership roles, but Coleman certainly is vocal and will adapt to that role as time goes on.
“I love this group of guys, young guys, from young guys to older guys,” Coleman said after the Tuesday practice. “You have a young group, though, but we got juice.”
Even if the day-to-day seriousness isn't always there, the energy is. Whether it's the freshman in the room in Donovan Olugbode or Shaun Terry, or the three veterans themselves, this Tiger receiver group is having fun. It's apparent in practices and will be in games too, once the beginning of the season rolls around.
“We're a goofy room,” Coleman said. “Lot of funny guys coming in every day with energy.”
Despite open spring practices coming to an end, the trio of Johnson, Manning and Coleman appear to be quickly inching closer to game-ready. Week 1 is still months away, but the progression of the three and wide receiver room as a whole is a good sign.