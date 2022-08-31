Tigers WR Mookie Cooper Embracing Challenge of New Offensive Role This Season

As the Missouri Tigers prepare to start their season on Thursday against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, they aim to become contenders in the SEC title picture once again.

While they might not yet compete for an SEC title in 2022, they are slowly building their way back to contention under coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Now, as they look to take another step in 2022, the Tigers are primed to do so with talent across the board on offense.

The Tiger offense features a plethora of weapons, starting quarterback Brady Cook. Cook will have plenty to work with, including a trio of talented running backs that will keep defenses honest when playing Missouri.

However, Cook will have also his choice of talented receivers to work with. Among them is sophomore receiver Mookie Cooper, who's entering his second year at Missouri after transferring from Ohio State.

Now, though, in his second season, he's moving to the outside from inside at the slot, where he played last season.

"It's a huge difference. One of the main things is there's a lot more room out there," Cooper said. "Being in the slot you have to deal with safeties, linebackers and avoiding traffic. It's a lot easier, especially if you get man situations."

In his first year as a Tiger, Cooper appeared in 10 games, two of which he started in. He recorded 17 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown. With the Tigers adding talented freshman Luther Burden III in the 2022 recruiting class, Cooper moving to the outside gives Cook a lethal duo of receivers to work with.

Working their way back to SEC contention will not be easy for the Tigers, but they are on the right path. If Cooper can continue to blossom into the receiver he's capable of being then this Missouri offense could be a potent one for opposing defenses to play against this season.

