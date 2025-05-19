Mizzou WR Target Includes Tigers in Top-5
The Missouri Tigers are still hanging around in the recruitment of four-star wide receiver recruit Mason James, who included the Tigers in his final five schools on Monday afternoon, according to Hayes Fawcett. James is the No. 229 player in the class of 2026, according to composite rankings.
James also included Oklahoma, Washington, Texas and Kansas State in the final list. He's a Norman, Oklahoma, native who has been there plenty of times, potentially placing the Sooners at the top of his list. On3's recruiting prediction model also gives the Sooners a nod over the competing teams.
The Oklahoma native is the second-best player in the state, along with the 37th receiver in the class. Before his top-five schools were announced, it was down to 10, including Florida, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Arizona State, Ole Miss and Michigan.
James is slated to visit Columbia over the summer, coming to Missouri from May 30-June 1. He has no other visits scheduled according to his social media, but did officially visit Arizona State from May 2-4. They are no longer on his final schools list.
The four-star prospect is enamored with Missouri and wide receiver coach Jacob Peeler's ability to develop players at the position. That appears to be a driving force in his involvement with the Tigers and will continue to be as long as they are involved.
“I can look at his track record like, dang, he's developed some pretty great receivers and that he's shown that from the past,” James said in an interview with MissouriTigersOnSI in March. “I think it'd be no different if I went there and his time to develop you would be really great, too. So I think the development piece is definitely there.”
James posted an excellent junior season for Norman North High School, recording 1,233 receiving yards, 56 catches and 17 touchdowns in 12 games.
He is slated to announce his commitment decision on June 25, according to Hayes Fawcett.