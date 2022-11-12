Mizzou Hangs Tough With Tennessee Through First Half

The Missouri Tigers are hanging tough with the Tennessee Volunteers through one half of play.

Severely outmatched on paper, the Missouri Tigers were major underdogs heading into their matchup with the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday.

And through one half of play, the Tigers trail, but are attempting to hang tough against Tennessee 28-17 heading into the locker room.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, it also feels like the dam is about to break in favor of the Volunteers, with Tennessee's 28 first-half points being the most in a half that the Tigers have given up all season, as well as the second-most total points they have surrendered for an entire game in 2022.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has completed 17 of 24 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing eight times for 51 yards and another score.

As a team, the Volunteers have exploded for 369 yards of total offense, 140 of which have come on the ground.

On the positive side, The Tigers' offense has been able to find some success, totaling 219 total yards, including 94 through the air from quarterback Brady Cook, who has completed 9 of 14 passes.

The Tigers have also been able to get things going on the ground with Cook, who has nine carries for 86 yards. As a team, the Tigers have 125 yards on 19 carries, and a touchdown from Luther Burden.

With the strength of the team in the defense seemingly outmatched The Tigers will have to hope for a miracle in half No. 2 if they are going to pull off the upset.

The Volunteers will receive to start the second half.

