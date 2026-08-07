Notebook, Observations from Mizzou's Fall Camp Practice 8/7

The media was once again invited to attend to watch a portion of Mizzou football's fall camp practice, this time watching seven periods. For the first time this week, we (the media) were watching the Tigers work on the outdoor practice field. It was quite hot.

The first thing we could see was two of Missouri's kickers, Blake Craig and Brunno Reus, working on kicks. Craig went 4-for-4 with one good from beyond 45 yards. Reus made both of his, which were from within 40 yards. Reus also punted twice.

Craig is now recovered from his torn ACL suffered in Missouri's Week 1 game against Central Arkansas in the 2025 season and is aiming to make his return to the gridiron.

Craig's presence was sorely missed, as in his fully-healthy 2024 season, he drilled 70.6% of his field goals, including going 6-for-9 on kicks from 50 or more yards out. Craig made one kick from 55 yards out against Central Arkansas in 2025, which ended up being Missouri's only made kick from 50 or more yards on the season. The Tigers as a whole only attempted one more from beyond the 50 — a missed kick from Oliver Robbins against Mississippi State.

Rues transferred to Missouri by following his special teams coordinator, John Papuchis, from Florida State to Columbia. He'll handle kickoffs, and has been practicing extra points and field goals.

Practicing kick / punt returns was the usual crew: Cayden Lee, Donovan Olugbode, Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes. Of all Tigers to field multiple kicks or punts in 2025, Fowlkes and Jamal Roberts are the only returners — Kevin Coleman Jr. graduated while Tavorus Jones and Marquis Johnson hit the transfer portal.

We also saw wideouts, tight ends and running backs working on some back-of-the-end-zone catches. Jude James and Terry each made a pretty acrobatic grab.

In other news, heights and weights were updated on Missouri's online roster. Here's some of the bigger changes I noticed, mostly from the trench guys and a few linebackers.

Daeden Hopkins: 237 pounds —> 250

Darris Smith: 240 —> 265

Nicholas Rodriguez: 215 —> 225

Dante McClellan: 216 —> 227

Logan Reichert: 344 —> 335

Tristan Wilson: 302 —> 311

Zack Owens: 340 —> 330

Jack Lange: 305 —> 318

Elias Williams: 270 —> 286

Jason Dowell: 305 —>296

Marquis Gracial: 322 —> 315

Sophomore Daeden Hopkins spoke to me about media day about his offseason bulk, which was to help him improve on his run defense. Additionally, Darris Smith shouted out a play Hopkins made on run defense in a media availability session after practice.

Fellow sophomore Jack Lange, a backup tackle, also put on quite a noticeable amount of weight. That should help his future chances of holding his own against bigger SEC edge rushers.

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