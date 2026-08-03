Notebook, Observations of Mizzou Football's First Fall Camp Practice

The first day of Mizzou football's fall camp has finally arrived, with the Tigers kicking off the first of many fall camp practices Monday morning. Mizzou will have over a dozen practices over the new few weeks to try to answer some of its biggest questions before the season kicks off Sept. 3 with a home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Here's everything I observed from the first day of fall camp.

Curtis Peagler breaks it down

I'll try to get a video of the opening chant of each practice. Daeden Hopkins told me that defensive lineman Jason Dowell leads it on occasion, but today, right guard Curtis Peagler broke it down. Peagler is entering his fifth and final season at Missouri, and is projected to start at right guard as he did in 2025.

#Mizzou RG Curtis Peagler breaks down the first practice of fall camp pic.twitter.com/0PGERZAhFn — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 3, 2026

Sterling Webb is back

Missouri defensive tackle Sterling Webb, who had previously exhausted his eligibility at the conclusion of the 2025 season but was granted a temporary restraining order for eligibility Thursday, was back at practice, like head coach Eli Drinkwitz and UM System Board of Curators member Bob Blitz both said they anticipated.

#Mizzou DT Sterling Webb back at practice and wearing No. 90. pic.twitter.com/qCxAoti8sC — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 3, 2026

Webb was wearing No. 90, which is a change from the No. 10 he wore in 2025 — Daeden Hopkins now wears that number. Webb hasn't been with the team all offseason, so may need some time to ramp back up, but it's still well within reason to expect him to be one of the top three guys on Missouri's interior defensive line.

Josh Atkins is up and around

Missouri offensive lineman Josh Atkins, who transferred from Arizona State and was widely projected to start at right tackle, was seen in a crutch and leg sleeve. Atkins suffered a lower leg injury in spring practice and suffered a setback in early June.

#Mizzou RT Josh Atkins walking with some sort of crutch and brace at practice pic.twitter.com/2qnCQCFtBR — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 3, 2026

After talking to offensive line coach Brandon Jones on Sunday, it seems that Mississippi State transfer Luke Work and returning lineman Logan Reichert are two of the top options to compete for the starting right tackle spot in place of Atkins. I'll keep you all updated on how that battle progresses throughout camp.

Drills

For the portion of practice open to the media, a good chunk of the drills were special teams and ball security-oriented.

Five wideouts, DaMarion Fowlkes, Cayden Lee, Donovan Olugbode, Shaun Terry II and Naeshaun Montgomery, practiced fair catches. Fowlkes was Missouri's primary kick returner last season. Neither Olugbode or Terry pitched in on kick returns for Missouri last season, and the same goes for Lee and Montgomery for their respective former teams.

But yes, we did get to observe a bit of quarterback work. Here's the rotation working on RPO's. Along with the drill below, the quarterbacks threw some over-the-shoulder balls to the running backs, and worked on shuffle movements.

Here’s a micro dose of some quarterback work at #Mizzou’s practice pic.twitter.com/RDjdSgoaw7 — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) August 3, 2026

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