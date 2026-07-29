Previewing the Biggest Questions for Fall Camp on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Keep on counting down the days to football season, because that's what we're doing at Missouri On SI. The Tigers are set to begin fall camp August 3, a month away from their Sept. 3 season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

On the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri On SI reporters Killian Wright and Zachary Knox-Doyle listed their biggest questions entering fall camp. The duo also discussed the looming eligibility of defensive tackle Sterling Webb, Ahmad Hardy's first public statements since his gunshot wound and the newly-announced schedule for Missouri basketball's 2026-27 season.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Biggest Questions for Fall Camp

The questions spread wide entering of fall camp, ranging from the health status of players recovering from injuries, to depth chart shakeups and more. Watch the latest episode to hear our thoughts on each of the questions, as well as why each is important to the success of Mizzou in 2026.

The Questions

Who will win the starting LG and RT Spots?

Can Robert Woodyard remain mediocre in coverage for Missouri’s linebackers to still be elite?

How confident is Missouri in the CB2 spot?

How confident is Missouri at safety after Santana Banner?

Updates on Ahmad’s Recovery

Can Donovan Olugbode take an elite jump?

Mizzou basketball unveils full 2026-27 schedule

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference released dates for each basketball program's conference schedule in the 2026-27 season. Hours later, Missouri unveiled its entire nonconference slate, meaning we now have dates and opponents for each of Missouri's games in the 2026-27 season.

Mizzou @ UNLV, Oct. 29 (exhibition)

Mizzou vs. Cleveland State, Nov. 3

Mizzou vs. Saint Louis, Nov. 6 (Neutral / St. Louis)

Mizzou vs. SIUE, Nov. 9

Mizzou vs. Marquette, Nov. 15 (Neutral / Chicago)

Mizzou vs. Alcorn State, Nov. 18

Mizzou vs. Le Moyne, Nov. 20

Mizzou vs. Evansville, Nov. 24

Mizzou vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Nov. 27

Mizzou vs. Pittsburgh, Dec. 1

Mizzou vs. Kansas, Dec. 6 (Neutral / Kansas City)

Mizzou vs. Nebraska, Dec. 12 (Neutral / Kansas City)

Mizzou @ Indiana, Dec. 18

Mizzou vs. Illinois, Dec. 20 (Neutral / St. Louis)

Mizzou vs. Chicago State, Dec. 22



Mizzou @ Arkansas, Saturday Jan. 2

Mizzou vs. Texas A&M, Jan. 5/6

Mizzou vs. Kentucky, Saturday Jan. 9

Mizzou @ Tennessee, Jan. 12/13

Mizzou vs. South Carolina, Saturday Jan. 16

Mizzou @ Oklahoma, Jan 19/20

Mizzou @ Vanderbilt, Saturday Jan. 23

Mizzou vs. Alabama, Jan. 26/27

Mizzou vs. Ole Miss, Saturday Jan. 30

Mizzou @ Mississippi State, Feb. 2/3

Mizzou vs. Tennessee, Saturday Feb. 6

Mizzou @ Florida, Saturday Feb. 13

Mizzou vs. Oklahoma, Feb. 16/17

Mizzou @ Auburn, Feb. 20

Mizzou vs. Arkansas, Feb. 23

Mizzou @ Georgia, Saturday Feb. 27

Mizzou @ Texas, March 2/3

Mizzou vs. LSU, Saturday March 6

SEC Tournament, March 10-14

NCAA Tournament, March 16-April 5

The upcoming season is set to be a big one for the Tigers, with all eyes focused on Missouri, its star-studded freshmen and transfer classes and talented returners.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.