Through the Lens: Mizzou Dominates Central Arkansas in Season Opener

The Tigers sold out their home opener against the Bears. Take an on-field look of the dominating win.

Cal Tobias, Sam Simon, Amber Winkler

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) dances after a catch for a gain during a game against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) dances after a catch for a gain during a game against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri football team squared off with Central Arkansas for the first time in program history Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

With 57,000 fans at the Tigers first game of the season, Missouri football took the field and put on a show. With seven touchdown and three field goal, the Tigers racked up the points for a 61-6 win over the Bears.

The Tigers defense held their opponents to a shutout until the final 30 second of the game. Missouri's defense in that game was highlighted by two sacks and a pick-six, which came from freshman linebacker Dante McClellan.

Despite heading into the season with few injuries, the Tigers saw two big impact players get hurt. In the first half, quarterback Sam Horn was injured in his only snap that he played, and kicker Blake Craig was injured following a kickoff in the second half. There are currently no timelines for their injuries.

Missouri will return to the field to face rival Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Jayhawks and the Tigers have not faced eachother on the gridiron since 2011.

Take a look through the lens:

1. Pregame Pride

Missouri linebacker Tommy Reese waves an American flag
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri linebacker Tommy Reese (53) waves an American flag before a game against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

2. The First Kickoff

Missouri Tigers Kicker Blake Craig has the first kickoff of the season.
Aug. 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; In the first kickoff of the season, Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig sends the ball to the opposite end of the field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Missouri kicker Blake Craig had made two field goals from 49 and 50 yards before he was injured in the third quarter. Craig suffered the injury after being hit following a kickoff, his current status is unknown.

3. Beau Pribula's First Connection to Marquis Johnson

Mizzou wide receiver Marquis Johnson catches a 49 yard pass from quarterback Beau Pribula
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Mizzou wide receiver Marquis (2) Johnson catches a 49-yard pass from quarterback Beau Pribula to score the first touchdown of the game. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Quarterback Beau Pribula's first pass of his Missouri career landed in the arms of wide receiver Marquis Johnson. The receiver was targeted six times and made five catches, four of which were for first downs.

4. The One Play

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn (21) rushes the ball in the first half
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri quarterback Sam Horn (21) rushes the ball in the first half against Central Arkansas. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn entered the game in the first half for a wildcat QB run, but it ended with Horn receiving a lower body injury. A timeline or status of his injury has not been revealed.

5. Marquis Johnson Gets Crowd Going

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson riles up crowd against Central Arkansas.
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Wide receiver Marquis Johnson (2) riles up the crowd after completing a 44 yard pass from QB Beau Pribula in the third quarter. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Johnson had five receptions for the Tigers, totaling 134 yards. He also had the first touchdown of the season, a 49-yard pass from Pribula in the first quarter.

6. Josiah Trotter Celebrates

Josiah Trotter celebrates a tackle.
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates a tackle against Central Arkansas. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

In his first game with the Tigers, linebacker Josiah Trotter completed eight tackles, including one tackle resulting in a loss of two yards. Trotter transfered to Missouri from West Virginia, where he was named 2024 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

7. A Backdrop of Construction

Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner completes a tackle against Central Arkansas.
Aug. 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner completes a tackle against Central Arkansas with construction of the new Faurot Field North end zone behind him. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Missouri safety Santana Banner had five total tackles in his debut for the Tigers. Banner transferred from Northern Illinois in the offseason and had to compete for a starting spot in fall camp.

8. Jude James Touchdown

Missouri tight end Jude James (89) scores a touchdown
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri tight end Jude James (89) scores a touchdown during a game against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

Missouri tight end Jude James scored his first career touchdown against Central Arkansas. James is a redshirt freshman and played in 22 snaps in the 2024 campaign.

9. Eli Drinkwitz Calls Time

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz calls a timeout
Aug. 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz calls a timeout in a game against Central Arkansas at Faurot Field. / Cal Tobias/On SI

"(I'm) proud of our football team," Drinkwitz said in the post-game conference following the Tigers' win. "Thought they fought well tonight, thought they competed really hard, really pleased with the way our three phases came together, very disappointed and sad with the injury to Sam (Horn) and the injury to Blake Craig."

10. The Zou

Mizzou fans are seen in the stands at Faurot Field.
Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri fans are seen in the stands at Faurot Field during the Tigers' season opener against Central Arkansas. / Cal Tobias/MissouriOnSI

The Tigers played in front of yet another sold out crowd at Memorial Stadium. There is expected to be a full crowd for Missouri's Week 2 game against rival Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 6.

