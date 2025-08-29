Through the Lens: Mizzou Dominates Central Arkansas in Season Opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri football team squared off with Central Arkansas for the first time in program history Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
With 57,000 fans at the Tigers first game of the season, Missouri football took the field and put on a show. With seven touchdown and three field goal, the Tigers racked up the points for a 61-6 win over the Bears.
The Tigers defense held their opponents to a shutout until the final 30 second of the game. Missouri's defense in that game was highlighted by two sacks and a pick-six, which came from freshman linebacker Dante McClellan.
Despite heading into the season with few injuries, the Tigers saw two big impact players get hurt. In the first half, quarterback Sam Horn was injured in his only snap that he played, and kicker Blake Craig was injured following a kickoff in the second half. There are currently no timelines for their injuries.
Missouri will return to the field to face rival Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Jayhawks and the Tigers have not faced eachother on the gridiron since 2011.
Take a look through the lens:
1. Pregame Pride
2. The First Kickoff
Missouri kicker Blake Craig had made two field goals from 49 and 50 yards before he was injured in the third quarter. Craig suffered the injury after being hit following a kickoff, his current status is unknown.
3. Beau Pribula's First Connection to Marquis Johnson
Quarterback Beau Pribula's first pass of his Missouri career landed in the arms of wide receiver Marquis Johnson. The receiver was targeted six times and made five catches, four of which were for first downs.
4. The One Play
Missouri quarterback Sam Horn entered the game in the first half for a wildcat QB run, but it ended with Horn receiving a lower body injury. A timeline or status of his injury has not been revealed.
5. Marquis Johnson Gets Crowd Going
Johnson had five receptions for the Tigers, totaling 134 yards. He also had the first touchdown of the season, a 49-yard pass from Pribula in the first quarter.
6. Josiah Trotter Celebrates
In his first game with the Tigers, linebacker Josiah Trotter completed eight tackles, including one tackle resulting in a loss of two yards. Trotter transfered to Missouri from West Virginia, where he was named 2024 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.
7. A Backdrop of Construction
Missouri safety Santana Banner had five total tackles in his debut for the Tigers. Banner transferred from Northern Illinois in the offseason and had to compete for a starting spot in fall camp.
8. Jude James Touchdown
Missouri tight end Jude James scored his first career touchdown against Central Arkansas. James is a redshirt freshman and played in 22 snaps in the 2024 campaign.
9. Eli Drinkwitz Calls Time
"(I'm) proud of our football team," Drinkwitz said in the post-game conference following the Tigers' win. "Thought they fought well tonight, thought they competed really hard, really pleased with the way our three phases came together, very disappointed and sad with the injury to Sam (Horn) and the injury to Blake Craig."
10. The Zou
The Tigers played in front of yet another sold out crowd at Memorial Stadium. There is expected to be a full crowd for Missouri's Week 2 game against rival Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 6.